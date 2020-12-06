NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo Anthony backed out of a reunion with the New York Knicks; Frank Ntilikina might be moved before the March deadline

The New York Knicks have been in the news recently, largely because of their surprisingly good offseason. The Knicks made a few smart moves, including some brilliant acquisitions in the NBA Draft. NBA trade rumors heavily linked the franchise with their former player Carmelo Anthony, but a move did not materialize.

With the offseason entering the last leg, let's take a look at the latest NBA trade rumors regarding the Knicks.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks wanted to sign Carmelo Anthony this offseason

Despite being 36, Carmelo Anthony was the subject of various NBA trade rumors this offseason. New York Knicks were one of the prominent contenders to land him.

Per Marc Berman of NY Post, Carmelo Anthony backed out of a deal that would have seen him return to New York once it became clear that the franchise would continue with their youth movement.

Carmelo Anthony ended up signing a new deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he revitalized his career last season. Anthony has taken up the key role of a bench scorer with the Blazers, who are a playoff team and might even challenge for a title following a stellar offseason.

The New York Knicks could not offer him the same assurance, which might have been another reason behind the snub.

"I don’t think me coming in and trying to mess their plan up was good for either party.": I asked Carmelo yesterday how much Knicks were on his radar https://t.co/k9zeuxe9LE — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) December 5, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks might look to move Frank Ntilikina

Since being selected as the eighth overall pick during the 2017 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, it is safe to say that Frank Ntilikina has fallen short of expectations.

The Knicks have 15 days to decide whether to extend Frank Ntilikina‘s rookie contract, and as per NBA trade rumors, there is a possibility that the team will move him instead of extending his stay.

Frank Ntilikina still searching for role at key contract juncture #Knicks https://t.co/Pv3uxFiH4r — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) December 5, 2020

The New York Knicks have plenty of options for the two guard positions, with the likes of RJ Barrett, Elfrid Payton, Dennis Smith Jr., and Austin Rivers vying for the available spots.

There is very little probability that new head coach Tom Thibodeau will give Ntilikina meaningful minutes. Moreover, Ntilikina's performances since his debut certainly don't present a strong case for his inclusion.

