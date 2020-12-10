NBA Trade Rumors: Restless James Harden adds Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to his list of preferred destinations

James Harden's ongoing tussle with the Houston Rockets has been a major talking point recently, with his future at the franchise expected to be short-lived. NBA Trade Rumors have linked him with a move to a title contender such as the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. There has now been a major development on that front in the last hour, and let's take a quick look at that.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden adds Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat to his list of potential destinations

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

As per trusted NBA insider Shams Charania, James Harden has told the Houston Rockets that he will be open to a move to Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. Easter Conference contenders, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are also on James Harden's list.

The 76ers and the Nets were already in the mix for James Harden according to NBA Trade Rumors. It now seems the 2018 MVP has expanded the list to include two more Eastern Conference heavyweights, Miami Heat and the Bucks.

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Four

The last few days have been tumultuous for the Houston Rockets, who had to make an NBA trade for Russell Westbrook, who departed to the Washington Wizards. James Harden has been a subject of multiple NBA Trade Rumors as well. The superstar recently returned to Houston after being pictured partying without wearing protective gear, violating COVID-19 rules set by the NBA in process.

Sources: James Harden now has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations, along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.



More on Inside Pass at @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/Cp1Irm2VZN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 10, 2020

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are strong contenders for the NBA Championship. The Bucks reached the 2nd round of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference last year and ended up losing to eventual finalists Miami Heat. Both teams have a strong roster, and James Harden has the ability to elevate them to the status of NBA championship favorites.

What’s next for James Harden and the Rockets with @notthefakeSVP pic.twitter.com/Xh5X8JFOi2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 9, 2020

The Rockets have not wavered in what they consider a fair asking price for James Harden: a package that includes a young franchise cornerstone and a bundle of first-round picks and/or talented players on rookie contracts. It seems the saga is going to continue for longer, with both Harden and the team adamant that their demands be met.

