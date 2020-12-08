NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers set to create an $8.1M trade exception through the Al Horford to OKC Thunder move

The Philadelphia 76ers have been active this off-season as they are attempting to surround the star duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with the right role players. Recent NBA trade rumors now suggest that the 76ers are not done. Let's take a look at the latest update on that front.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers to create an $8.1M trade exception through the Al Horford trade

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

As per NBA insider and cap expert Bobby Marks, the trade aggregate restriction for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson has been lifted.

It is expected that the Al Horford trade from Philadelphia 76ers to OKC Thunder is set to get finalized on Tuesday. According to NBA trade rumors, this will allow the latter to create an $8.1M trade exception. The OKC Thunder will pick up another future 1st pick and add it to their war chest of first-round draft picks.

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

The trade exception that the Philadelphia 76ers just created will allow them to trade for any player up to around $9 million for a year without having to match his salary.

This will turn out to be a valuable asset for the Philadelphia 76ers, and there is a good possibility that the front office has already lined up all the possible targets they can acquire.

NBA trade rumors also indicate that the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to add more three-point shooters this off-season. Newly appointed General Manager Daryl Morey has done a stellar job so far, acquiring Danny Green from the LA Lakers and Seth Curry from the Dallas Mavericks. Green is a 3&D specialist while Curry is one of the best shooters in the league.

Sixers trade Al Horford and a first & second-round pick to the Thunder for Danny Green, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/PGzqqlYacv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers will be one of the underdog contenders for the NBA championship as they have two of the best players in the league in the form of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

They also changed their head coach recently, with 2008 NBA championship winner Doc Rivers set to lead the 76ers in the 2020/21 season. They have had a successful off-season, and the management will be hoping that it translates to on-court success as well.

The trade aggregate restriction for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson has been lifted.



Expect the Al Horford trade (to OKC) to get finalized on Tuesday.



The Thunder will pick up another future 1 and Philly will create a $8.1M trade exception. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 8, 2020

