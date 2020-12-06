How much is the NBA League Pass?

With the season set to start on 22nd December, the whole NBA community is gearing up to root for their favorite teams. In a season unlike any other, where fans will not be allowed in majority stadium, NBA League Pass is something that the fans will utilise to keep track of the action.

The NBA league pass starts at $5.99 for a one-time purchase and goes up to $59.99 for a year-long subscription. First, let's learn more about this exclusive subscription service designed by the NBA.

What is an NBA LEAGUE PASS?

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

NBA league pass is a service gives the subscribed user an option to watch each and every match of the season. For people living in America, It’s a great way to watch your favorite team in action especially when it's not a nationally televised game with either ABC, TNT, or ESPN. Furthermore, it provides the users a free radio stream access, so while we are on the road, we still have the option to get live updates without the video part of the stream.

Tentative schedule

December 22: Opening night.

All-Star Break (minus an ASG): March 5-10

May 16: Regular season ends

May 17-to-21: Play-in tournament for 7-to-10 seeds.

May 22: First-round playoffs

June 7: Conference semifinals

June 22: Conference Finals

July 8-22: NBA Finals — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

The difference between NBA League pass and NBA TV is that NBA TV encompasses NBA League pass digital platforms in addition to your regular TV lineup, but you must purchase it from your cable or satellite provider. NBA league pass allows you to watch NBA action from all digital platforms, and purchasing it online is also very easy.

Breaking down NBA league pass pricing

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

The NBA provides its fans across the world with several options for a subscription. Here are the options we have from the budget to the premium segment:

NBA LEAGUE PASS PREMIUM: $39.99/yr.

NBA LEAGUE PASS: $28.99/yr.

NBA TV: $19.99/yr.

PREMIUM + NBA TV: $59.99/yr.

Single-game: $5.99 (one-time purchase)

The additional benefit of NBA League Pass premium is that you get access to every out-of-market game, and your stream stays in the arena instead of jumping to commercials.

So should we opt-in for the NBA League pass subscription?

Never forget when Klay dropped a career-high 60 points on 11 dribbles four years ago. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9zd1noM2XK — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) December 6, 2020

The NBAleague pass provides on-demand access to the games across the league, something that's not possible on any other platform. So if you want the best viewing experience and don't want to miss out on any action, our suggestion would be to get a NBA League Pass.

