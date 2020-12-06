NBA COVID-19 protocols: 5 strict rules players must adhere to during the 2020-21 season

The NBA season is set to begin on 22nd December and the league recently released a series of COVID-19 guidelines to counter the threat of the ongoing pandemic.

The players will have to follow these set of rules to ensure their and other's safety. In this article, we will take a look at 5 of these tough regulations that they will have to abide by.

5 strict guidelines NBA players and teams will have to follow as per the league's COVID-19 protocol

Fans Celebrate In Los Angeles After Lakers Wins NBA Finals

ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of NBA releasing these COVID-19 guidelines, let's take a look at the 5 weird ones-

1. As per the rules set by the NBA, teams were informed that the league may "conduct unannounced in-person inspections of team facilities" to discover whether organizations are staying compliant with COVID-19 safety protocol."

These unannounced tests will present a cause of concern for the franchises and stars, but it is understandable why the NBA has chosen to take this step.

2. As per the NBA's COVID-19 guidelines, people who don't get the vaccine may have to wear masks or be tested more often than those who do get it. Players like Michael Porter Jr. of Denver Nuggets have expressed their doubts about vaccination and this rule will be applicable to people who share his school of thought.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

3. At home, players and staff are forbidden to enter bars, lounges or clubs, attend live entertainment or game venues, or visit public gyms, spas, pool areas or large indoor social gatherings that exceed 15 people, as per NBA's COVID-19 memo. These rule might be a cause for inconvenience for the players, but it will certainly ensure that they are safe.

4. There will be some respite for the NBA players, however, it will only come on certain conditions. They will be for players and staff who leave hotels for dining under these circumstances: outdoor dining, fully privatized room dining in restaurants, or NBA/NBPA approved restaurants that will meet league criteria.

The NBA and NBPA are working to compile a list of at least three approved restaurants in each market, which will serve as kind of compromise between the 2 parties.

5. In the NBA's Protocol, the league says that violations that lead to COVID-19 spread that causes schedule adjustments, or impacts other teams could result in, "fines, suspensions, adjustment or loss of draft choices, and/or game forfeiture." This is a strict step from the NBA, which will prevent the players and franchises from taking these rules and regulations casually.

