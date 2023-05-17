What did Becky Hammon say to Dearica Hamby ? Pregnancy comments scandal explained amid WNBA suspension 

Becky Hammon, a popular basketball coach, was recently punished by the WNBA. She was suspended for two games without pay for inappropriate comments about Dearica Hamby's pregnancy.

Not only did Hammon make these comments, but the Las Vegas Aces also traded Hamby to another team. This was seen as a discriminatory action, which is why the WNBA stripped the team of its 2025 first-round pick.

Hamby, who was a WNBA All-Star in two straight seasons, was disappointed by the comments made by her coach. Not only will the Aces start a new season without her, but they'll also be without Hammon, who led them to the championship last year.

Becky Hammon questioned Dearica Hamby's commitment to the team

Dearica Hamby gave birth to her first daughter in February 2017. At the time, she played for the San Antonio Stars and was in her third WNBA season. The 6-foot-3 forward was acquired by the Las Vegas Aces in 2018 and won a championship with them last year.

During the championship parade, Hamby announced she was expecting her second child. Four months later, the forward was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks for Amanda Zahui Bazoukou.

Becky Hammon wasn't too happy about Hamby's pregnancy (Image via Getty Images)

It appears that Becky Hammon wasn't too happy about Hamby's pregnancy. She questioned her commitment to the team and even made "disgusting comments" regarding Hamby's situation.

The two-time WNBA All-Star believed that Hammon and the Aces discriminated against her. The league's investigation also found that the team promised Hamby "impermissible benefits" during contract negotiations, which was not allowed.

While it's unknown what exactly Becky Hammon said to her player, the league found that the head coach violated the "Respect in the Workplace" policy. However, these comments were derogatory and Hamby felt she was bullied by Hammon.

"The unprofessional and unethical way that I have been treated has been traumatizing," the WNBA player wrote in January.

Hammon led the Aces to a championship in her first season with the team (Image via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Aces accepted the penalty from the league but stood behind Hammon. The head coach knows what it feels like to be a player, as she was a six-time WNBA All-Star. Besides the WNBA, Hammon also played overseas.

Interestingly, the Aces coach was considered for several head coaching jobs in the NBA as well. However, she's satisfied with her current job and likely won't return to the men's basketball league anytime soon.

Hammon won it all with the Aces in her first season with the team, so there is no doubt that her future in the WNBA is bright. The Aces will open their regular season on Saturday against the Seattle Storm.

