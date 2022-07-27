Ousmane Dembele, Sabrina Ionescu, and more: 5 star athletes who have emulated Steph Curry’s ‘night night’ celebration

Steph Curry is no stranger to creating viral trends. After his performance at the NBA Finals, which earned him his first Finals MVP, Curry earned recognition for his iconic celebration.

Although the "night night" was performed throughout the playoffs, the one in the Finals drew the most attention. Putting the Boston Celtics "to sleep" in Game 6, Steph Curry became a viral sensation for this celebration.

The viral trend caught on quickly as Steph Curry became known for popularizing the celebration. With athletes developing their version of the celebration worldwide, the "night night" has been taken to new heights.

Steph Curry is widely regarded as one of the most influential athletes. Curry changed the game of basketball with his three-point shooting.

With several other athletes taking inspiration from the Golden State Warriors superstar, the "night night" celebration has swept the world.

Looking at the sheer impact it has had, five professional athletes were seen doing the "night night" celebration.

1) Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele takes a shot against Juventus

The celebration may have swept the nation, but it has also gone global. Crossing borders and being broken out overseas, the "night night" celebration was also performed by Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona against Juventus.

After a magnificent dribbling display, Dembele found himself in an awkward place to score against the goalkeeper. However, after a classy finish to secure the lead for Barcelona, the right winger rocked the world as he broke out the "night night."

Dembele went on to score two goals for the match. His celebrations were for naught as Juventus managed to tie things up in the end.

2) Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu attempts a three-pointer

Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA's New York Liberty has had a tremendous season. The guard out of Oregon recently recorded the first 30-point triple-double in WNBA history. She has also earned her place as an All-Star starter.

Although she became famous for her accomplishments this season, Ionescu grabbed attention for how she honored Steph Curry.

Knocking down a long-range bomb to extend the Liberty's lead against the Atlanta Dream, Ionescu secured a win for her team in iconic fashion. Walking down the court after the shot, the guard hit the "night night" as she put the Dream to sleep.

Securing a win comfortably, Ionescu honored Steph Curry in the most appropriate manner with this play.

3) Skylar Diggins-Smith

Skylar Diggins-Smith in action for the Phoenix Mercury

Skylar Diggins-Smith of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury only built upon the foundation laid down by Steph Curry. Much like Sabrina Ionescu, Diggins-Smith also performed the "night night" celebration after a terrific play.

Coming off the screen to knock down a huge pull-up three, Skylar Diggins-Smith secured the lead in the final seconds of the game. Running down the side of the court, staring down the crowd, the guard did the celebration on the Dallas Wings' home court.

As a former player for the Dallas Wings, the celebration hit harder as she delivered a loss to her former team. Adding 26 points, four rebounds and three assists, Diggins-Smith put on a show in Dallas.

4) J'Mar Smith

J'Mar Smith (right) at the USFL Championship game

Athletes in various sports use the "night night" celebration to taunt their opponents in the final seconds of the game.

Such an incident happened in the United States Football League during their inaugural season in 2022. Birmingham Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith performed the celebration against the New Orleans Breakers in the first round of the playoffs.

Putting an end to the 31-17 win, the Stallions reached the USFL Championship. However, Smith let the Breakers know that their season had ended.

The Birmingham Stallions also went on to win the USFL's championship game. Set to return for the 2023 season, the Stallions will hope to make use of the celebration more often.

5) Andrew McCutchen

Andrew McCutchen hits a fly ball

As mentioned earlier, the "night night" celebration isn't limited to the sport of basketball. Much like football, the celebration was also seen in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen broke out the celebration after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Although it was early in the game, the play would still help the Brewers secure a victory over the Blue Jays. After a 5-4 win down the stretch, McCutchen made good use of the "night night" celebration.

