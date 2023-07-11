NBA 2K24 player ratings: Who could be the best Centers in the game?

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic were tied as the best centers in this year's NBA 2K game but will it remain the same for NBA 2K24? Embiid and Jokic both had an overall of 96, with the Denver Nuggets big man increasing to 97 on the latest update.

There's no doubt that either Embiid or Jokic will have the best rating for a center in NBA 2K24. It will likely come down to what's more important for the game developers. Embiid won league MVP over "The Joker" but didn't make it past the second round.

Meanwhile, Jokic failed to win his third MVP in a row. He did make up for it in the playoffs where he won the Magic Johnson MVP Award, NBA Finals MVP trophy and his very first NBA championship.

Other centers in NBA 2K24

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat (Photo: 2KRatings.com)

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves was the third-best center in NBA 2K23. However, a down year for KAT could see his overall go down for NBA 2K24. Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings have the best chances to crack the top three among centers.

Adebayo helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed, while Sabonis was the main catalyst for the Kings in breaking their playoff drought. Adebayo is the better player defensively and Sabonis is a better offensive force.

Other centers who might get some overall changes for NBA 2K24 include Brook Lopez, Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner, DeAndre Ayton and Kristaps Porzingis. Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft also has the chance to have a huge overall in his 2K debut.

Kobe Bryant to be on the cover of NBA 2K24

Kobe Bryant (Photo: Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

NBA 2K will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with Kobe Bryant as the cover athlete. It's been wildly speculated before the announcement that Bryant, who wore No. 24 in the second part of his career, will be the cover athlete of NBA 2K24.

There have already been four announced editions for the 2K24 edition of the game. Bryant will be featured in the "Kobe Bryant" edition and "Black Mamba" edition, while a custom championship ring is the cover of the "25th Anniversary" edition.

Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty will be the cover for the WNBA edition of the game. It should be noted that there could also be a standard edition with a different cover.

Devin Booker was the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, while Michael Jordan has his own special edition covers. Even rapper J. Cole was on the cover of the game's "Dreamer" edition. The game's release date is scheduled on September 8.

