Stephen A. Smith was brutally honest when a fan asked him for advice about personal relationships. Smith is back giving dating advice to his followers and he might have given his best one yet.

On the most recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, a fan named Austin asked the lively ESPN analyst how to end his funk with women. Smith was shocked to find out that Austin has not been intimate with a lady for 19 years. However, it turned into laughter when it was revealed that the caller was only 19.

"You scared the living hell out of me because you indicated that it's been a 19-year drought," Smith said. I was like, 'Yo, you don't have it, brother. You just don't have it. There's no excuse for no 19-year drought.' But you said you're 19 years old so first of all, you're lying. It's not a 19-year drought.

He added:

"You wanted a woman when you were one? And then five and eight? What the hell's wrong with you? Stop being stupid. ... You don't have game. You put them to sleep before you even get a chance to be around them."

Stephen A. Smith advised the young man to stop being lethargic and put some energy into his life so women can notice him. Smith even cited an example of a guy who used to date one of his sisters. He didn't like him because he sucks the energy out of a room because of his negative energy.

Stephen A. Smith blasts Kevin Durant for using another burner account

Stephen A. Smith during an LA Lakers game.

Kevin Durant has been more open about his use of burner accounts on social media. Durant was initially criticized for using a burner account on Twitter several years ago but he has embraced it now.

However, Stephen A. Smith is not a fan of Durant's burner accounts and called out the Phoenix Suns star. Smith wants KD to just stand by his views and be held accountable whenever he makes a hot take.

"Here's the point I'm trying to make if you're gonna say something, stand on it," Smith said on First Take. "Ain't nothing affecting the bottom line of KD. Burner accounts? As much as they hold us accountable? As much as they sit up there and talk about us, these same people that will talk about burner accounts, are the same ones that will challenge you to man up. Nah, we ain't giving them that pass." (h/t Basketball Network)

