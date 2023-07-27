"I pu**ied out": JiDion reveals he initially did not want to do the WNBA sleeping prank that got him banned

YouTube prankster "JiDion" Adams recently got into trouble with the NBA for pretending to be asleep during a WNBA game. The content creator has been embroiled in many controversies for the pranks that he pulls in public. This time, he got himself banned from all future NBA matches after he tried to sleep courtside at multiple WNBA games in a row.

In a recent episode of the Flagrant podcast hosted by Andrew Schulz and his comedian friends, JiDion revealed that while his viral YouTube video showed that he pretended to sleep in two WNBA matches, he had attended another game where he backed out from doing the prank.

According to him, he enjoyed watching the Phoenix Mercury play so much that he "p*ssied out" and told his cameraman that he wouldn't be able to do the prank. He also talked about seeing Brittney Griner while he was wearing a Putin shirt. For context, Griner made headlines last year after being freed from Russia after a controversial prisoner swap with the USA.

The content creator told the podcast:

"We actually went to a Pheonix game where Brittney Griner [plays] and I looked like an asshole because I had a shirt with Vladimir Putin and then in the back, uh, it had like a weed symbol. But I was at their game and I was going to do it there but I genuinely had a really good time. I genuinely had a great time and I was thinking, told Vito my filmer, 'Yeah man, I can't do it.' And so I p*ssied out. And I was thinking about not doing it."

"Just because you're trolling doesn't mean you hate women": JiDion denies being a misogynist while talking about sleeping prank at WNBA games

Timestamp 10:30

One of the first questions that Andrew Schulz, the host of the Flagrant podcast, had for JiDion was regarding his recent WNBA sleeping prank, which has received a lot of backlash on social media.

When asked whether he felt bad doing it, the YouTuber revealed that he enjoyed the first game he went to so much that he backed out of doing the prank. However, he explained that after talking to a friend, he changed his mind because of how excited they were:

"I told him my idea about sleeping at a WNBA game, and he sounded super excited about it and I'm like damn, sounds like he really wants this... Might be a banger, so you know what, I'm going to do it. So we did it."

JiDion added that while he did feel bad about the prank, the one thing that irked him was how it was being politicized by both right-wing and left-wing political commentators:

"I did feel bad. But, the thing that kind of got me though is that people made it so much more political than it really needed to be. There were so many right-wing people using it as commentary of wokeness and some of the left people just called me misogynistic and everything."

The YouTuber categorically denied being a misogynist, saying:

"Just because you're trolling a little bit doesn't mean you hate women. But then again, you know, I should have expected it."

Regardless of how he feels, JiDion remains permanently banned from not just the WNBA but also the NBA. This means that the sleeping prank has cost him any and all chances of watching professional basketball in the US.