What did JiDion do? Controversial YouTube prankster gets banned from NBA events for sleeping during WNBA game

YouTube streamer and creator Jidon "JiDion," most known for his prank-styled videos, is reportedly banned from the NBA due to an incident during a WBNA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Dallas Wings. He filmed himself attempting to sleep on the front row and later making an unauthorized attempt to throw the match-used basketball at the hoops.

JiDion's actions were seen as disturbing the game, leading to his prompt removal from the arena by security. The entire incident was filmed and uploaded to his YouTube channel. Here is the video:

JiDion embargoed by the NBA after prank-gone-wrong in latest video

JiDion has built a reputation for attempting unconventional pranks, particularly in public settings. An example of this was when he got a haircut during the US Open in 2022. Surprisingly, he escaped any significant consequences on that occasion.

The YouTuber's recent actions during the WBNA game, where he brought a pillow and attempted to sleep while also throwing a basketball at the hoops, were considered unauthorized and disruptive.

He even got randomly threatened with an NFL ban at the end of his latest video for the sleeping stunt. Jidion was banned from all NBA events after being kicked out for sleeping during a WNBA game. #DramaAlert He even got randomly threatened with an NFL ban at the end of his latest video for the sleeping stunt. pic.twitter.com/l9LiyZHNdF

In addition, he even tried to interact with the female referee. At one point during the game, he asked the official if she could turn down the air conditioning in the arena, stating that he needs to take a nap. Naturally, this odd request was ignored by the official.

JiDion repeated the same prank during another WNBA game in Atlanta, leading to his expulsion once more. As a consequence, the authorities informed him of a ban from all NBA-related events, including men's games, as a stern response to his disruptive behavior.

The authorities even mentioned their intention to share the reports of JiDion's disruptive pranks with the National Football League (NFL) to prevent similar incidents from occurring during their events.

The most recent prank by the streamer on the courtside was recorded and widely shared on Twitter, eliciting various comments from netizens. Here are some of the notable responses:

JiDion's previous bans

As mentioned previously, the YouTuber has a penchant for crafting pranks, particularly in public places. In one instance from March 2022, he documented himself sneaking into Harvard University and attempting to prank a class by using a typewriter.

Not only was the YouTuber's typewriter confiscated, but he was also informed that he would be banned from entering the university premises in the future. The video can be seen here:

Furthermore, the YouTuber faced another significant consequence as he was banned on Twitch. The ban stemmed from a hate raid he orchestrated on the popular Twitch star, Pokimane.

During the hate raid, a large group of his followers flooded Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane's" stream, bombarding the chat with derogatory terms aimed at slandering the Moroccan-Canadian streamer and her content.