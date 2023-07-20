What does sleep apnea mean? Sleeping disorder explained as JiDion gets kicked out of WNBA game

American Youtuber JiDion recently dropped a prank video where he pretended to be asleep at an NBA game. With the Youtuber being banned from all "NBA-related activities", we take a closer look at the situation.

Jidon Adams is known for pulling some ridiculous pranks under his youtube name JiDion. At a recent game in LA, he pulled up with his assortment of sleeping gear including a blanket and a pillow.

At the start of the video, the Youtuber could be seen talking about his troubles with sleeping. At one point, he specifies that he has sleep apnea, too. So, let's have a look at what the disorder entails.

Sleep apnea is a sleeping disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. Snoring and exhaustion even after sleeping all night are possible signs of sleep apnea. While it's undoubtedly a very serious condition, it's obvious that the Youtuber used it as a contextual backdrop for his prank.

After making his purchases at a store, the prankster can be seen carrying a pillow and a blanket onto the court. With front row seats to the game, the Youtuber was prepared to draw maximum attention.

While spreading out over a couple of seats, he pretended to be asleep at the game. Needless to say, that warranted a significant amount of attention, with security arriving and kicking him out of the game.

It was almost like a secondary warning, as he also shot a stray ball during the game. As per security, he's likely to get a "trespass" warning from the team.

JiDion has been in trouble in the past too

Some of the Youtuber's pranks have included getting a haircut at the US Open. However, the prank didn't result in as much of a backlash as the WNBA game recently. Nevertheless, he has faced more serious consequences in the past.

In April, the Youtuber posted a video in collaboration with another content creator named damii at Houston University. Although the prank itself was harmless, as it involved the two professing their love for a professor, the prankster faced a tough time with law enforcement.

Houston Police eventually put out an arrest warrant for the Youtuber. Although there was no update on whether he turned himself in or not, he was definitely in a troublesome situation.

