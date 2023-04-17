YouTube prankster JiDion appears to get arrested on Instagram Live

Streamer and YouTuber Jidon Adams, better known as JiDion, was arrested hours ago while streaming on Instagram Live. Clips of his arrest from the livestream are being circulated on social media as fans share them using the hashtag "freejidion"

Known for perpetrating elaborate pranks online, Adams reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest in Houston, and the police interaction in the clip confirms that it was the warrant out in Harris County that got him detained by the cop who pulled him over.

Why was JiDion arrested on Instagram Live? The warrant and reasons explored

In the clip, Jidon starts by appearing quite frustrated when he gets pulled over while driving with his manager, saying:

"You guys better start keeping track of how many times I've pulled over and gone live. It's actually ridiculous."

Based on the initial interaction with the police officer, the YouTuber was pulled over for speeding. However, he was detained after the officer ran a background check and discovered that the YouTuber had a warrant out for his arrest in Houston. This offense, which is typically resolved with a fine and a warning, required his detention.

The police officer can be heard saying:

"Okay, well, you have an active warrant with Harris County, and, I was gonna give you a warning but they wanna place a hold, so you have to come with me."

For context, JiDion had announced to his followers on his Twitter account a few days ago that there was apparently a warrant out for him in his home city of Houston for criminal trespassing. Here is the tweet from April 11 that confirmed the existence of the warrant.

LiDion @Jidion6 I just got a call that I have a warrant for my arrest in houston I just got a call that I have a warrant for my arrest in houston😭

In the thread, the YouTuber also explained that the reason for the warrant was because of his involvement in a prank by a smaller creator Damii for a video titled My College Professor Rejected Me! FT. JiDion.

LiDion @Jidion6 All cause I was Ft in this vid All cause I was Ft in this vid😭 https://t.co/pXa9j5FCDe

Readers should note that this is not the first time that the prankster has been arrested. In a recent YouTube collaboration with British creator Niko Omilana, the Houston native was arrested multiple times. Notable arrests/detentions include being detained by English police after interrupting an international cricket match and getting arrested in Paris after putting up a painting of himself in the Louvre.

Social media reactions

Upon viewing the clip, some individuals expressed skepticism about its authenticity, while others remarked that the YouTuber appeared to be unable to avoid getting into trouble with the law.

vikslone101 @vickyisbeast @TheLoneKnightUK I think it's fake cause of Niko tweet bout last episode @TheLoneKnightUK I think it's fake cause of Niko tweet bout last episode

Comments about the arrest (Image via JiDionPremium/YouTube)

Instagram story from a couple of hours ago mentioning he is free (Image via @jidion_/Instagram)

The former Twitch streamer is known for pranks and has gotten into a lot of trouble in the past, including being permanently banned from Twitch after the Pokimane harassment controversy. However, fans can rest easy as the creator has given an update on his Instagram saying he has been freed from police detention.

