JiDion says not enough people give Adin Ross credit, claims content creator will make a "3-1 comeback" following his recent controversies

During a recent livestream, YouTuber Jidon "JiDion" shared his thoughts on content creator Adin Ross, who has been embroiled in a lot of controversies lately. According to him, Ross realized "where he was messing up" and was now back on track. He added that the Kick star was on the "Mount Rushmore of streamers."

JiDion also claimed that Ross is underappreciated and that he will make a "3-1 comeback" following his recent controversies:

"So, you know... uhh... just to see, like, you know? Him going through this rough path and everything, it sucks to see. But I promise you guys, this n****, he is going to make a 3-1 f**king comeback! And he's going to remember all y'all n****s that were doubting him."

"Whether you like him or don't like him, he's a GOAT" - JiDion on Adin Ross as a content creator

JiDion's minute-long YouTube clip began with him referencing Adin Ross' recent controversial antics, claiming that the streamer was aware of "where he was messing up" his life:

"I feel like Adin really knows where he was messing up in life and he's getting back on the right track. Like, he wants to entertain, bro! Like, bro! That n****... he is on the Mount Rushmore of the streamers, bro!"

He then referred to Ross as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), claiming that he had developed content that no one had "ever done before":

"Whether you like him or don't like him, he's a GOAT. He's a GOAT, without a shadow of a doubt, man! This n**** has done stuff that nobody else on the platform has ever done before. You know what I mean? And he's put so many people on!"

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer also stated that Ross does not receive credit from the online community:

"I don't think enough people give Adin credit. Adin has put so many people on. Adin put me on! Adin put me! When it came to streaming stuff, Adin put me on!

Fans react to JiDion's sentiments

JiDion's take on Adin Ross as a content creator has received quite a lot of attention on YouTube. With more than 75 fans weighing in, here's a snapshot of some relevant comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Adin Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer believed the 22-year-old was referring to Ross' e-dating livestreams, another community member stated that the content creator's collaboration with popular rappers and musicians was "iconic."

