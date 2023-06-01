"Get off the f**king game and do your husband's dishes" - When IShowSpeed went viral after sharing misogynistic views

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is well-acquainted with generating controversy, and as a teenager, he has frequently faced accusations of making misogynistic comments. An example of such an incident occurred in April 2022, resulting in the streamer being permanently banned from Valorant and other games by Riot.

The incident occurred when online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) brought attention to an old clip showcasing the streamer's vitriolic behavior towards a female teammate during a game of Valorant. IShowSpeed was observed making contentious remarks, exclaiming:

"What b*tch? Is a b*tch talking to me? Is a female talking to me? Get off the f*cking game and do your husband's dishes b*tch!"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I now understand why Valorant queues are so unbelievably toxic. You got one of the most popular streamers on YouTube IShowSpeed saying crap like this and getting nothing but praise and laughs. Crap is whack I now understand why Valorant queues are so unbelievably toxic. You got one of the most popular streamers on YouTube IShowSpeed saying crap like this and getting nothing but praise and laughs. Crap is whack https://t.co/grEghVotUF

Valorant embargoes IShowSpeed following sexist remarks

The clip rapidly spread across various social media platforms, catching the attention of Riot Games. Sara Dadafshar, a former Valorant game producer, responded to the video clip, stating that Riot does not tolerate such toxic behavior and consequently issued a permanent ban on the streamer.

🌱 Sara Dadafshar @npcSara @JakeSucky This is a huge yikes and we do NOT want players like this in our community at all. I went ahead and perma banned this player from VALORANT, as well as all other Riot Games. Thanks for raising this. Please keep raising stuff like this and reporting so we can make VAL safer. @JakeSucky This is a huge yikes and we do NOT want players like this in our community at all. I went ahead and perma banned this player from VALORANT, as well as all other Riot Games. Thanks for raising this. Please keep raising stuff like this and reporting so we can make VAL safer. 🔨🔥

Another former YouTube employee, Lester Chen, joined the conversation by commenting:

Despite being banned from Valorant, the streamer did not face any punishment from YouTube for that specific incident. Interestingly, he was observed streaming Valorant a few months after the incident; however, he is rarely seen playing the game these days.

Did IShowSpeed apologize after the incident?

The streamer posted a video on Twitter shortly after the incident, apologizing to the community. In the video, he revealed:

"I wasn’t having a good day, you know? I was getting a lot of racist text-to-speech, donations, a lot of people talking about my dead aunt that’s in the grave right now."

He added:

"I don’t want to make that no excuse, I’m wrong. Know what I’m saying? I’m not trying to justify. I don’t just bash on people for no reason, that’s where I’m coming from that."

He also extended his apology to the female teammate, expressing his openness to hearing from her and addressing any concerns she may have had. He stated:

"I’m not trying to justify it. I’m completely wrong in that situation right there. I’m young. Every situation I grow and I change. That is not me no more. I apologize to that girl ⁠— if that girl wants to hit me up and say anything, I’d love to hear her out."

Another prominent platform from which IShowSpeed is banned is Twitch. The streamer gained notoriety for making sexist remarks directed at a female participant during one of Adin Ross' e-dating streams.

The incident occurred in December 2021, and shortly thereafter, he received a permanent ban from the Twitch platform. Twitch is known for taking its community guidelines seriously, and Darren faced the consequences as a result.

Since then, IShowSpeed has exclusively been streaming on YouTube. That said, in a recent announcement, he revealed his plan to collaborate with Kai Cenat for a limited number of streams on Rumble.

