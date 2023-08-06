"You think all these people give a s**t about Kai?" - JiDion claims "thugs" took advantage of situation during Kai Cenat's controversial giveaway

On August 5, 2023, "JiDion" Adams shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's meet-and-greet, which sparked a riot. While watching New York Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Department, Jeffrey Maddrey's press conference, JiDion claimed that not all of Cenat's followers participated in the riot, claiming that "thugs" took advantage of the situation:

"You know the crazy thing about it, though? You've got f**king thugs, like, straight-up thugs that have taken advantage of the situation, bro. You think, like - I'm going to keep it a buck - you think all these people give a s**t about Kai? Like, really? Do you honestly think all these people give a f**k about Kai and are actually trying to meet him? No! Not at all!"

JiDion offers his thoughts on Kai Cenat's giveaway triggering a riot in New York

The conversation continued, with JiDion suggesting that "group mentality" would have been in play during the recent riot in New York:

"Probably, like, a third of these people, is the f**king... it's the group mentality. 'Oh, everybody is doing this, so I'm going to go and do it.' 'Oh, now I see everyone destroying the property, so now, I'm going to destroy the property, bro.'"

According to the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat would bear the brunt of the situation:

"Now, all this s**t is going to be on Kai. I promise you. Bro, probably some of these n****s don't know who Kai is. But, they're just seeing everybody outside and is like, 'Oh, I want to hop into it!' Now, all the blame is going to go on him and it sucks to say man, but like, it has to be done. It has to be done!"

Timestamp: 00:47:45

JiDion voiced his admiration for Kai Cenat, saying:

"Y'all n****s know, man, I love my brother Kai, man. I love him. I love him to death. Bro, I wholeheartedly believe, like, he didn't want any of this s**t to happen, bro."

The 22-year-old recalled the time when Kai Cenat collaborated with rapper Lil Uzi Vert to produce a music video. He went on to say that the Twitch star would have expected his meet-and-greet in New York to be a "fun, little meetup":

"He probably thought it was going to be the Uzi situation. You know? Like, they've done this before when Uzi went down to the road and they made the music video. I promise you that's what Kai was thinking. He thought he was going to be in the Uzi situation. It would just be a fun, little meetup. That's it! But, n****s took it too far. And now, he has to deal with a whole bunch of s**t."

Fans react to JiDion's take on Kai Cenat's controversial giveaway

Over 140 fans on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit have weighed in on JiDion's take on the controversy. Some of the most pertinent responses were along these lines:

Reddit community discussing the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

While one Redditor commented that JiDion was "100% right," another community member believed Kai Cenat was at "fault" for allowing thousands of people to gather without proper safety precautions.