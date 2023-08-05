Is Duke Dennis arrested? Entire Agent00 and Kai Cenat NYC riot controversy explained

Twitch streamers and AMP members, namely Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, and Din "Agent00," found themselves in police custody yesterday (August 4) following a meet-and-greet that took an unfortunate turn. The streamers arranged an impromptu giveaway event at Union Square Park in New York for those unaware. Unfortunately, the gathering escalated into a violent incident.

Kai took to his socials to announce a giveaway of PlayStation consoles for his fans. However, by approximately 1 pm, the content creators found themselves inundated with a massive crowd (estimated to be over 2K), prompting the intervention of the NYPD. Left with little recourse, law enforcement was compelled to detain Duke Dennis, Kai Cenat, and Agent00.

Are AMP members Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, and Agent00 facing charges?

The sizable crowd led the NYPD to declare a "level 4" mobilization, the highest form of emergency response. The initially well-intentioned meet-and-greet event swiftly descended into incidents of vandalism, violence, and the destruction of public property.

Around 5 pm, the NYPD was observed apprehending the streamers. Kai's arrest undoubtedly garnered the most attention, although Duke Dennis and Agent00 were also seen being escorted in the police vehicle. Clips of the streamers getting arrested were also shared:

After their apprehension, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey affirmed that the meet and greet had not been authorized. He revealed that the legal team has been in touch with the influencers:

"We are in contact with the influencer. I have all the legal team here. I'm gonna have a discussion with the commissioner Caban in a little bit and then we will make a decision there."

He further disclosed that Kai Cenat could face charges, including at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly. In a press conference, he said:

"Yes, the influencer is charged. He is gonna be charged with multiple counts. At least two counts of incitement of riots, unlawful assembly and a few other charges."

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL pic.twitter.com/wPwpctqfh6 NYPD says Kai Cenat will be charged with multiple counts after his attempted giveaway in NYC caused riots

Although the senior police officer didn't explicitly mention the names of the other AMP members, they will probably encounter similar consequences. Another present member was AMP's Roberto "Fanum." However, there is no evidence of his arrest. Nonetheless, this does not necessarily imply exoneration from potential future actions should they be pursued.

Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 @Kaimafiaupdates Kai Cenat got released from jail 🏽 pic.twitter.com/XWHMraFfPR Kai Cenat got released from jail

It's worth noting that Kai Cenat was filmed leaving one of the police precincts in New York. Journalists were present to document his departure. However, he was swiftly ushered by security personnel, leaving reporters without any official statements.

None of the streamers in attendance have addressed the situation on their social media platforms as of the time of writing. It is reasonable to anticipate that there will be forthcoming updates concerning potential charges and further developments.