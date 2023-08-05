Kai Cenat reportedly released from police custody after riots break out during his giveaway in New York

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's name has dominated today's news cycle following his arrest by the NYPD due to the chaotic outcome of his unauthorized meet-and-greet at Union Square Park in New York. Nevertheless, within the past couple of hours, video footage has emerged depicting Kai departing from the police station, although the precise location of the precinct has yet to be verified.

A group of reporters congregated outside the police station and, as expected, approached the streamer for a statement. One journalist, in particular, inquired about the whereabouts of the PS5 consoles he had planned to giveaway. However, Kai was quickly ushered into a car by security personnel and did not provide any comments.

What did Kai Cenat do? Streamner charged with multiple counts

As previously mentioned, Kai Cenat and fellow AMP members organized a giveaway in the heart of New York. Regrettably, this into a turbulent situation, as thousands surged in to pick up items. Police confirmed that a significant number of attendees were in possession of hazardous objects, resulting in some individuals sustaining injuries.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey further revealed that the streamer did not have a permit for the public spectacle. He also shared that he had been in communication with the streamer's team and legal representatives to explore potential charges.

Later, during a press conference, the Chief announced that Kai Cenat is set to face a minimum of two counts of charges, encompassing allegations of inciting riots and participating in an unlawful assembly. He said:

"Yes, the influencer is charged. He is gonna be charged with multiple counts. At least two counts of incitement of riots, unlawful assembly and a few other charges."

It's important to note that the video showing Kai Cenat being released from the precinct doesn't conclusively confirm his exoneration. His release could potentially be a result of posting bail (unconfirmed). Given that the officer mentioned charges, it's conceivable that Kai might have upcoming legal proceedings, including trials or court hearings.

Were there any other arrests?

During his press conference, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey also affirmed that several individuals who were observed inciting violence during the subsequent meet-and-greet had been apprehended. As per the chief's statement, these individuals are expected to be charged accordingly:

DramaAlert @DramaAlert Additionally, the NYPD arrested 65 people, 30 of whom were juveniles, during the Kai Cenat giveaway.



At least 12 people have been injured. Roughly 2,000 people showed up for the giveaway.

The New York Police Benevolent Association (PBA) has issued a statement concerning the charges directed at the perpetrators who not only caused harm to civilians but also injured several officers:

Kai Cenat's team has not yet issued any official legal statements. However, a statement from either Kai's team or the streamer himself can be expected soon.

The spontaneous meet-and-greet organized by the streamer serves as a striking reminder of the influential role that social media wields and the importance of responsible behavior within this realm.