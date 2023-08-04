Andrew Tate freed: Here's everything you need to know about Tate brothers' conditions of release

Controversial social media celebrity Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been released from house arrest and put under judicial control for 60 days from August 4 to October 2, the Bucharest Court of Appeals announced on Friday.

The infamous businessmen have been released ahead of their upcoming trial on charges of organized crime, rape, and human trafficking, accusations the duo have denied from the start.

Andrew Tate



I am innocent.



My file isn't small, the prosecution specifically fills it with as many pages as possible to make it LOOK as big as possible.



I am innocent. My file isn't small, the prosecution specifically fills it with as many pages as possible to make it LOOK as big as possible. They have no evidence of any crimes, so they fill it with words… Anyone who has actually read the entire file on my case knows the truth.

As per prosecutors, the Tates along with two women coerced numerous victims into engaging in pornographic acts with the intention of disseminating the content online.

The brothers and two accomplices were arrested earlier in December 2022 and were placed under police custody until March 2023, after which they were released under house arrest.

Even with the house arrest dissolved, the brothers cannot move out of the wider Bucharest area without prior approval from the court. Additionally, they are not allowed to contact any other defendants, victims, or plaintiffs related to the case. The duo are also not to possess or carry any weapons.

Andrew Tate initially rose to fame in 2022, as his content garnered billions of views on numerous social media platforms for his divisive opinions. The controversial celebrity has since been banned on most social media platforms for his seemingly misogynistic and insensitive remarks.

"God knows I've done nothing wrong": Andrew Tate speaks to media after dissolution of house arrest

Andrew Tate believes that the conditional dissolution of his house arrest is a sign of his long-awaited redemption. The former kickboxer was swarmed by media earlier today, and 'Cobra' had strong words for his critics.

In a statement given to the press, Tate reiterated his stance of being innocent of the criminal charges he is being accused of:

"They told the world I'm a terrible person. They said I make a lot of money from criminal enterprise, and here we stand seven or eight months later, I've not seen a single victim on the news... I've seen lots of girls sticking up for me, lots of people defending me."

Andrew Tate added:

"It's very hard to keep lies afloat when you don't have any actual evidence. We've been completely innocent since the beginning of this, and I have to give absolute faith in the Romanian judicial system for finally making the right decision and letting us free. I sure in the end we will be absolutely exonerated... I've done nothing wrong, God knows I've done nothing wrong."

BREAKING NEWS



Andrew Tate speaks to the press after been released from house Arrest.



Andrew Tate speaks to the press after been released from house Arrest.