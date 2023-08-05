Why did Kai Cenat's giveaway incite a riot? Entire timeline explored

Kai Cenat is currently dealing with significant legal consequences after a meet-and-greet event took an unfortunate turn. More than 2,000 individuals allegedly surged in, and a considerable number were found to be in possession of dangerous items. Reports indicate that there were occurrences of violence and destruction as well.

Yesterday (August 4), the streamer returned to New York, his hometown, and shared an Instagram story to verify his arrival. During that period, he hadn't yet revealed any intentions of hosting a PS5 giveaway.

Earlier today (August 5), the streamer took to his socials (though the posts are now removed) to declare an impromptu meet-and-greet event at New York's Union Square Park. During the event, he promised to give away 300 PlayStation 5s. It's worth noting that other AMP members were also present.

What happened during Kai Cenat's unauthorized giveaway meet?

Kai Cenat, who boasts a substantial following across his various social media profiles, planned to publicly gift 300 PS5s to fans. At around 1 pm (local time), things began to get out of control as hundreds of individuals started gathering around. As the day unfolded, the number of attendees increased from hundreds to thousands.

Police were alerted and swiftly intervened to manage the escalating situation. The New York Police Department (NYPD) promptly initiated a "level four" mobilization, dispatching roughly 1,000 officers to the location. A level four designation signifies the utmost level of emergency response.

The crowd only began to disperse around 5 pm when law enforcement had to apprehend Kai Cenat and take him into custody. Footage of the streamer and his friends being escorted to the police car was shared by Kai Cenat himself:

Additionally, the streamer shared an Instagram story expressing gratitude to his fans while also issuing a reminder for them to prioritize their safety:

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey confirmed that Kai did not have the required permits for the meet and greet. He also revealed that they have been in contact with Kai's legal team and are discussing potential charges. He said:

"We are in contact with the influencer. I have all the legal team here. I'm gonna have a discussion with the commissioner Caban in a little bit and then we will make a decision there."

During a subsequent press conference, Maddrey announced that Kai will indeed face charges. He elaborated that the charges would include counts of inciting riots and unlawful assembly. He said:

"Yes, the influencer is charged. He is gonna be charged with multiple counts. At least two counts of incitement of riots, unlawful assembly and a few other charges."

A couple of hours ago, footage of Kai departing from the precinct went viral online. The streamer chose not to provide any comments regarding the situation at the time of writing:

Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 @Kaimafiaupdates Kai Cenat got released from jail 🏽 pic.twitter.com/XWHMraFfPR Kai Cenat got released from jail

Whether his friends (other AMP members) are also charged remains unconfirmed. Updates regarding a potential court hearing or trial for Kai Cenat are expected to be released in the near future.