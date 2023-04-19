JiDion shares mugshot from his recent arrest for criminal Trespass, wants to make it his new Twitter picture

YouTuber and former Twitch streamer "JiDion" Adams shared his mugshot on Twitter after being arrested recently, saying he wants to make it his profile picture on the platform. The content creator was arrested live on Instagram a couple of days ago for his involvement in a case of criminal trespass in Houston. The prankster, however, has been taking things quite well and joking about making the mugshot his PFP on Twitter.

However, he couldn't do it. In the same thread, JiDion lamented not being able to do change his profile picture for some reason.

FOLDion @Jidion6 It won’t let me change It won’t let me change 😭😭😭

JiDion's shares mugshot after recent arrest on trespassing charges

A couple of hours before posting the tweets above, the streamer shared a screenshot that showcased the same mugshot and captioned it "HPD 3 JiD 0," a reference to being arrested by the Houston Police Department multiple times.

FOLDion @Jidion6 HPD 3 JiD 0 HPD 3 JiD 0 https://t.co/RfDyCsp9Yl

The YouTuber and streamer is known for his elaborate pranks in public, many of which have landed him in serious trouble over the years. He only recently collaborated with Niko Omilana on a YouTube series called The Menace Off. Their aim was to play pranks on each other in public till one of them folded.

Both had to go through some serious hurdles to complete some of the challenges, such as streaking cricket matches and golf tournaments and also sneaking into the Louvre to hang a custom painting next to the Mona Lisa.

Why was JiDion arrested?

JiDion himself has been arrested/detained on multiple occasions, including when he interrupted a cricket match between England and India. Another time, the Parisian police detained him after he put up a painting of himself in the Louvre.

Last week, he shared the news about there being a warrant out for his arrest in Houston in a tweet.

FOLDion @Jidion6 I just got a call that I have a warrant for my arrest in houston I just got a call that I have a warrant for my arrest in houston😭

In the thread, he further elaborated that the reason was for his involvement in a prank video by YouTuber Damii titled 'My College Professors Rejected Me! FT. JiDion'.

FOLDion @Jidion6 All cause I was Ft in this vid All cause I was Ft in this vid😭 https://t.co/pXa9j5FCDe

A couple of days ago, he was arrested on Instagram Live after being pulled over by a cop for speeding. The officer explained that he'd had an active warrant from Harris County and, therefore, would have to be detained. It's unclear whether the picture of the mugshot is from that detention, but judging by the dates, it's not.

Twitter reacts to JiDion's mugshot

Fans of the YouTuber had offered reactions to the mugshot, with some joking that prison time would do him good.

bella 🦋 @onlybellaxoo @Jidion6 prison will do yk good make u loose some weight @Jidion6 prison will do yk good make u loose some weight

It appears the idea to make it his profile picture on Twitter also came from one fan:

Others pointed out that the former Twitch streamer was smiling in the photo and about making merch out of it:

Typhoon ❎ @PurpleTornado2 @Jidion6 Put it in a shirt and sell it as your merch @Jidion6 Put it in a shirt and sell it as your merch

The prankster is known to have taken it too far at times. Fans will remember his permanent ban from Twitch following extreme harassment allegations.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes