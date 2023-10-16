5 things you probably didn't know about YouTuber JiDion

You could call American YouTuber and streamer Jidon "JiDion" several things—a troublemaker, professional internet troll, or standard online provocateur, but what you can't deny is the fact nobody else on this Earth has the sheer audacity and confidence to live up to those aforementioned titles. The 22-year-old Houston native has attracted both positive and negative attention over the years, all thanks to his highly controversial yet entertaining content.

Whether he is raiding someone or participating in provocative acts, his journey so far as a content creator has been consistently eventful. His determination to refuse to bow down to traditional norms and constantly push the envelope to develop his craft has truly made him the biggest menace and established himself as one of the leaders in the livestreaming and content creation industry.

JiDion's sports-related bans and other lesser-known facts about the YouTuber

1) JiDion's real name

Whether he is masquerading under his alias DeMarcus Cousins III or just as JiDion, a lesser-known fact about the Houston-based YouTuber is that his actual name is Jidon Armani Adams.

Although he rarely uses his real name in his videos, he adopted the DeMarcus Cousins III thanks to a running joke that he looks like Cousins due to their similar physique and beard style.

2) Sports 'enthusiast'

In just over five years of being a content creator, Jidon has filmed several videos at sporting events. Unfortunately, more often than not, his plan is often dubious and takes attention away from the game.

At the time of writing, he has disrupted NBA and WNBA games by sleeping, getting a haircut, etc., cricket games by invading the pitch, and tennis games, including getting a haircut at the US Open and sounding an air horn during the 2022 Wimbledon in the quarterfinal match. He has since been banned for life by the NBA and WNBA and banned from attending any Wimbledon matches in the future.

3) The Biggest Menace

During the months of March and April of 2023, JiDion collaborated with arguably the best British YouTuber, Niko Omilano, to create the now iconic The Biggest Menace series.

The seven-part series features JiDion and Niko challenging each other to do some of the most outrageous things imaginable, including hanging up a painting at the Louvre, disrupting a PGA tour event, hosting fake TED Talks, sneaking into a WWE ring, and invading a test cricket match between England and India among other things.

These videos have achieved over 62.2 million views and helped JiDion earn around 320K subscribers by the end of April 2023.

4) YouTube origins

JiDion uploaded his very first video titled I GOT SUSPENDED FOR HUSTLING AT MY SCHOOL..... on February 12, 2019. The video featured the YouTuber reselling Powerade and cans of Coca-Cola and Sprite to his fellow high school students before getting caught by the principal. The video earned has earned 1,566,362 views since it was uploaded.

5) Arrested on Instagram Live

On April 17, 2023, JiDion was live on Instagram when he was arrested by the Houston Police Department for his involvement in an alleged case of criminal trespass. Surprisingly, this was not for one of his videos but for a fellow YouTuber named Damilola Onakoya. The video featured Onakoya disrupting a class at the University of Houston under the guise of filming a prank video with JiDion acting as the cameraman.

Damilola attempted to present gifts to the professor, who promptly asked the whole entourage to exit the classroom. However, the situation then escalated, leading to the police getting involved and the eventual arrest of JiDion about a week later.