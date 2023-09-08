"Videos taken down for unwarranted reasons": JiDion calls out YouTube for taking down videos exposing EDP445

"JiDion" Adams recently requested YouTube to reinstate his and other creators' videos pertaining to controversial internet personality Deyione "EDP445" who has been accused of grooming multiple times in the last few years. This comes after a recent video was released by Adams titled 'Lady's and Gentlemen...WE GOT HIM' was taken down by the website for violating its terms of service rules.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), JiDion requested YouTube's internal team to re-review not only his video but also other creators who have had theirs taken down despite the information being shared in them being "true." Sharing a screenshot of the error message, the YouTuber wrote:

"Hey @TeamYouTube me and multiple other YouTubers have had our videos taken down for unwarranted reasons when all this information is true and I can even provide the case number please re review my vid and everyone else’s detailing this case"

Why was JiDion's recent video about EDP445 taken down by YouTube? Reasons explored

For those unaware, EDP445 has been a highly contentious figure in the YouTube community ever since he was accused of grooming by a predator watch, which resulted in his being banned from the platform in 2021. His recent apology video garnered sharp reactions from people like MoistCr1TiKaL, who called him out for his actions.

There has been a resurgence of the topic recently after prominent YouTuber and streamer JiDion uploaded a video about him that has since been taken down. Multiple other creators' videos have also reportedly been taken down by YouTube for violating its rules, and many fans have been speculating why that is so.

Many think it is because featuring a personality who is literally banned from the platform is what is causing the takedowns, while others accuse the platform of trying to suppress information pertaining to EDP445.

Of course, the fact that EDP445 is permanently banned might be the most plausible reason for the video takedowns, but it appears that JiDion has found out the actual reason. In a subsequent post on X, the prankster explained that the reason YouTube was taking down the videos was because he didn't show the police in the clip.

JiDion also warned other creators talking about the topic not to upload any content that includes that clip, saying:

"I know why everyone is getting strikes, it’s cause I didn’t show law enforcement in that 8-second teaser clip of us talking to him. Even though cops did come and I have the case # if u cover the case don’t show the clip don’t want anyone else getting striked."

Fans of the YouTuber did not appreciate his videos being taken down, with many demanding he upload it on other platforms. Here are some of the reactions from X.

Fans are also looking forward to seeing JiDion play in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match to be held in London on September 9, 2023. The YouTuber has been hyping up other players, and a recent clip of them talking about xQc is gaining traction on social media.