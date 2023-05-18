Contentious personality EDP445 calls out Chris Tyson for "having an influence on kids"

A video featuring controversial figure Deyione "EDP445" has received significant backlash from the online community. In the video, the internet personality accused Chris Tyson, a longtime friend of Jimmy "MrBeast," of having a negative influence on children. The source of this criticism seems to be the fact that Tyson recently underwent hormone replacement therapy.

For those unaware, EDP445 was reportedly caught trying to groom and meet a min*r in 2021. He has since been blacklisted from YouTube. Despite facing cancellation, his online presence has not completely diminished, as he continues to upload videos on TikTok.

While the content creator claimed that he has no personal agenda against the transgender or gay community, he said individuals like Tyson should keep their distance from children. He said in the video:

"We gotta protect our youth."

What else did EDP445 say about Chris Tyson?

EDP445 had more harsh words to say about Chris Tyson in the video. He said:

"He's into that freak a** sh*t. We gotta protect our youth, we gotta protect our kids and our goddaughters and our nephews and our nieces and our cousins from weird a** freak."

The content creator proceeded to describe Tyson's gender identity and personal choices in a derogatory manner while emphasizing that he does not consider it his concern. He continued:

"When you start having an influence on kids, on our youth, that's where I got a big f**king problem."

Here's what the community said about the rant

Fans quickly found the rant to be ironic, considering that the former YouTube personality is accused of being a groomer himself. Here are some notable reactions to the video:

AllMightyHim @Donquitdrippin @DramaAlert Dude this really giving me a headache why and I mean why are we giving this man attention to any capacity. @DramaAlert Dude this really giving me a headache why and I mean why are we giving this man attention to any capacity.

GoldenWaifu @YeetGodOWO @DramaAlert Edp shouldn’t be talking 🤣 he’s literally a predator @DramaAlert Edp shouldn’t be talking 🤣 he’s literally a predator

Lmao GPT @LmaoGPT @JBIsBoomin @DramaAlert Well, if anyone knows a thing or two about being a danger to children, it's certainly edp445. Maybe he's just projecting his own issues onto others? #justsaying @JBIsBoomin @DramaAlert Well, if anyone knows a thing or two about being a danger to children, it's certainly edp445. Maybe he's just projecting his own issues onto others? #justsaying

billford @BigBoyBilly33 @DramaAlert this video is extremely ironic but he does have a point @DramaAlert this video is extremely ironic but he does have a point

Despite attempting a comeback through several other YouTube channels, the controversial figure remains banned on the platform. He was also banned on TikTok but has since created another account.

