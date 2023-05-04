Chris Tyson then and now: How does the MrBeast crew member look now?

Chris Tyson, a longtime member and friend of Jimmy "MrBeast," has been making headlines in YouTube-related news lately due to their announcement of starting hormone replacement therapy (HRT). For those unaware, HRT for trans women is a medical treatment that involves the use of estrogen and often also an anti-androgen medication to promote the development of female physical characteristics.

Chris Tyson also disclosed that they have been undergoing HRT for the past couple of months, which has resulted in significant physical changes to their body in addition to their own willing changes, such as their clothes and hairstyle.

Here's what Chris Tyson used to look like

Since Chris Tyson has been prominently featured in MrBeast's videos, it's unsurprising that many examples compare their previous appearance to their current one after undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

Before this year, Chris used to present themselves as a conventionally perceived male with masculine clothing choices. As evidenced by their Instagram pictures, they also had a beard. Here are some of their older pictures prior to their gender transition:

It's not clear exactly when they began expressing themselves differently. However, certain changes, such as long hair, became visible in late 2022. Over the past few months, more noticeable changes have become visible, such as the absence of facial hair, longer hair, and conventionally feminine clothing. Here are some of the pictures to support the evidence:

Chris Tyson's gender transition and changes have naturally attracted a lot of scrutiny and transphobic comments. For instance, controversial streamer Sneako (who previously worked with MrBeast) pointed out that Chris used to be a lot edgier. He remarked that they used to joke about gender identity, even recognizing themselves as "an attack helicopter." He said:

"I remember when I met this guy, Chris especially, who's trans now, they were shooting AK-47s, they had guns in their thumbnails, they were making edgy jokes, 'Oh, I identify as an attack helicopter, I'm 30 genders,' they're making like edgy jokes."

Despite this, MrBeast and their friends have remained steadfast in their support. It is crucial to recognize gender dysphoria as a real condition. Validating a person's gender identity can help them feel accepted and supported, which is crucial for their well-being.

For those who may be wondering, Chris also has a son with their ex-wife. They recently tweeted about their separation but expressed a desire to maintain privacy. Chris has also openly identified as bisexual, a fact known since their tweet in 2020.

Providing access to gender-affirming care, such as hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgeries, can also be life-changing for those who experience gender dysphoria. Overall, recognizing gender dysphoria and supporting individuals who experience it is vital to promote inclusivity, acceptance, and equity in society.

