"I am a woman!": MrBeast's friend Kris Tyson talks about gender pronouns, comes out as woman

MrBeast's friend and YouTube mate Kris Tyson has finally come out as a woman to the world in the latest episode of the Anthony Padilla show, I Spend A Day With. Tyson has been on HRT or Hormone Replacement Therapy for quite some time, and this individual has been subjected to a lot of anti-trans backlash ever since the news of them being on HRT went viral.

MrBeast was also getting a lot of flak for the "scandal" and had to publicly tweet against the transphobic narrative on social media targeted at Kris. In the latest interview with Anthony Padilla, this online personality talked about pronouns and other relevant matters.

"New pronouns just dropped": Kris Tyson reveals preferred pronouns, Twitter reacts

In a tweet sharing Anthony's post about the interview, Kris Tyson referred to "new pronouns" having been dropped. One of the very first topics that Padilla and Tyson discussed on the show was gender, and the host noted that the latter had come in feminine attire, saying:

"You've had a lot of people speculating on your gender. You're growing your hair. Todayoyou showed up fully presenting as a woman."

In response to this, Kris Tyson announced that she was a woman and that her preferred pronouns were "She" and "Her." Here's what she said:

"Because I am a woman! She/Her."

Tyson also noted that this was the first time that she had talked about it so freely in public, despite having felt this way for quite a long time and "playing catchup" with the internet to come out with her trans identity. Here's what she stated in this regard:

"I have never said that public, no. But, I've been fully confident in that decision for over a year now. My idea was to play catchup with the internet in the way that I discover myself. Six, seven, eight months ago my hair started growing out, all these kinds of things. I wasn't quite sure exactly who I was yet, but I knew I was not cis-gendered. I needed the freedom to express myself and figure out who I was."

Kris @kristyson_ pic.twitter.com/ipCu4qZUjX Thanks so much @anthonypadilla for allowing me to tell my story

She has also posted a picture with Anthony Padilla on Twitter, thanking the interviewer for giving her such a platform to come out. The announcement has received an overwhelming amount of support from social media, with many congratulating Kris. Here are some general reactions.

deirdrem @MarieNeff14 @kristyson_ @anthonypadilla YOU LOOK SO AMAZING

paige ✨ @sunlitsap @kristyson_ @anthonypadilla loved the episode! so glad you can finally feel authentically yourself offline and now online as well!

Twitter profile of Kris Tyson (Image via @kristyson_)

Kris has changed her Twitter profile to reflect her preferred pronouns as well. MrBeast has yet to publicly comment on Tyson coming out. Still, considering how he has been supporting his friend's trans journey for so long, the YouTuber's reaction should be congratulatory at the very least.