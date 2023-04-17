Is Chris Tyson changing their name? YouTuber reveals plans and claims fans will "like it"

On April 17, Chris Tyson, a popular YouTuber, took to their Snapchat account to reveal that they have plans to change their name. The announcement was made in response to a fan's question about whether they would ever consider changing doing so. Tyson replied to the fan with a snippet from the animated sitcom King of the Hill, which included a caption that read:

"I've been asked this a lot. Yupp. and I'm going to announce it soon. Y'all will like it."

At the moment, it is not certain whether the name change will only apply to online platforms or if it will be a legal change. It should be noted that Chris has been undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as part of their gender identity transition.

Chris Tyson to take step closer to making gender transition

Chris Tyson has been making headlines recently after revealing that they have been undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for the past two months. The content creator has already begun to experience visible changes in their body and is a step closer to making a full gender transition by planning to change their name.

For those unfamiliar with HRT, it can be used to alter the levels of hormones in an individual's body to align with their gender identity. For example, transgender women may undergo HRT to increase their levels of estrogen, while transgender men may undergo HRT to increase their levels of testosterone.

Oli London @OliLondonTV



Chris, from YouTube’s biggest channel ‘MrBeast’, decided to begin transition 2 months ago and start HRT hormones.… YouTuber Chris Tyson went from masculine family man with a 2 year old son to transgender and pumped full of oestrogen hormones all in the space of a few months.Chris, from YouTube’s biggest channel ‘MrBeast’, decided to begin transition 2 months ago and start HRT hormones.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… YouTuber Chris Tyson went from masculine family man with a 2 year old son to transgender and pumped full of oestrogen hormones all in the space of a few months. Chris, from YouTube’s biggest channel ‘MrBeast’, decided to begin transition 2 months ago and start HRT hormones.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/owFp1JJRbR

Besides the physical changes induced by HRT, Chris's gender transition also involves changes on a social level such as wearing clothes traditionally associated with women.

Here's what fans said

News of Chris Tyson's possible name change was initially shared on Twitter by Drama Alert, which has since received a lot of attention and reactions from fans. Many have taken to Twitter to share their own guesses and opinions on what Chris's new name might be. Here are some notable reactions:

JR filmz @TYCOFFICIAL99 @DramaAlert If he changes his name to Chrissy I will scream @DramaAlert If he changes his name to Chrissy I will scream

What is the controversy related to Chris Tyson?

Despite Chris's decision to undergo a gender transition, they have unfortunately faced criticism from some individuals. For instance, controversial streamer Nico "Sneako" called out YouTuber MrBeast and asked him to intervene and stop his employee from making such decisions.

The video titled 'Why Chris Will Soon Be A Nightmare For MrBeast' by YouTuber SunnyV2 shares a similar viewpoint to Sneako and others, implying that Chris's gender transition will harm MrBeast's brand.

MrBeast recently shut down negative comments about the gender transition and expressed support for his friend on Twitter. Such support can make a significant difference in a transgender individual's well-being and mental health.

