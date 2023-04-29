Sneako takes a dig at Chris Tyson and MrBeast's crew, claims they used to be "edgy"

During a recent interview, Nico "Sneako," the polarizing streamer who used to work with Jimmy "MrBeast," made some debatable remarks about MrBeast and his team, specifically targeting Chris Tyson. Nico has a history of making controversial statements; his latest interview was no exception.

In the interview, he commented on Chris Tyson's past, claiming that they used to be much more "edgy" and that they even identified as an "attack helicopter" before undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). Moreover, in the past, MrBeast's videos prominently featured guns on their thumbnails or titles. However, nowadays, the content is geared more towards a family-friendly audience.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert Sneako speaks on the state of the MrBeast crew. #DramaAlert Sneako speaks on the state of the MrBeast crew. #DramaAlert https://t.co/Wu2DJa7XF0

Sneako says Chris Tyson's change is due to being afraid of the "woke mob"

In his recent interview, Sneako didn't mince words when it came to criticizing MrBeast and his team. He claimed that they've become considerably milder compared to their erstwhile daring nature. He remarked:

"I remember when I met this guy, Chris especially, who's trans now, they were shooting AK-47s, they had guns in their thumbnails, they were making edgy jokes, 'Oh, I identify as an attack helicopter, I'm 30 genders,' they're making like edgy jokes."

Continuing, he added that MrBeast had to cleanse his content for a larger audience. He said:

"They even had masculine guys when I was working. They fired em all. They replaced them with, like, fruity guys. Don't say it disrespectfully, but that's who's on the cast now."

Additionally, Nico divulged that Chris used to make racist and subtly misogynistic jokes and was akin to a stereotypical Southern man who drove a truck. However, Nico alleged that Chris has now changed due to pressure from the "woke mob."

Here's what fans said

The video was uploaded by the well-known online news channel @DramaAlert and received a lot of attention in the form of comments. Many criticized Sneako's opinion, arguing that MrBeast and his team have evolved and matured. Here are some of the notable comments:

Josh @Josh18263392 @DramaAlert Cant wait for the next mrbeast video with sneko and the boys @DramaAlert Cant wait for the next mrbeast video with sneko and the boys

Nico @rhlnico @DramaAlert or maybe mr beast and chris just matured and took time to understand everything that involves them @DramaAlert or maybe mr beast and chris just matured and took time to understand everything that involves them

Austin @NoChill_Austin @DramaAlert why does DA keep posting about Chris and this whole situation? Why does it sound like you don't support trans people because of this, who tf cares let him live his life @DramaAlert why does DA keep posting about Chris and this whole situation? Why does it sound like you don't support trans people because of this, who tf cares let him live his life

However, some appeared to support Nico's comments:

Recently, Chris Tyson disclosed that he's undergoing hormone replacement therapy. Despite facing backlash, MrBeast has stood by his friend and firmly stated that he won't tolerate any form of "transphobia."

Poll : 0 votes