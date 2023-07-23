Is Kris Tyson from MrBeast a woman? Popular streamer officially changes pronouns

Kris Tyson, a prominent member of YouTube icon MrBeast's crew, recently came out and officially announced that she has changed her pronouns. Tyson made headlines earlier this year (on April 6, 2023) when she announced to be undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT). In a social media post, the content creator opened up about her decision, saying that HRT saved her and many others' lives.

She added:

"Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles GNC (gender non-conforming) people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a first-world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

In a recent interview with fellow YouTuber Anthony Padilla, Kris Tyson put an end to rumors floating around her gender, saying:

"I am a woman! She/her. I've never said that publicly enough. But I've been fully, like, confident in that decision for over a year now."

"I wasn't quite sure exactly who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender" - Kris Tyson comes out as a woman and discusses her gender

The topic came up in a recent episode of Anthony Padilla's popular series I spent a day with, when he brought up the online community's speculation about Kris Tyson's gender. He inquired:

"You've had a lot of people speculating on your gender. You know, just you growing out your hair. I mean, today you showed up fully presenting as a woman!"

At this point, the 27-year-old personality officially announced her pronouns and came out as a woman. She then said:

"My idea was to kind of play catch-up with the internet, in the way that I discover myself. Like you were talking about. You know - six, seven, eight months ago, my hair started growing out. All those kinds of things. I wasn't quite exactly sure who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender."

Kris Tyson explained her decision to identify as gender-fluid for a brief period:

"So, I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and be able to figure out who I was. And so, for a while, I was trying gender-fluid. I was like, 'What is making me feel, like, I'm bi-gender? What is tying me to this? You know? Masculinity."

Continuing further, Kris Tyson discussed the societal pressures of being known as "the guy" in MrBeast videos:

"And really, it was after a lot of talking with the therapist and a lot of, like, self-reflection, I realized it was really just the societal pressure of, 'You're Chris from MrBeast. You're the guy that starts the fires! You're the guy that builds the stuff!' You know? And, like, my whole life I've enjoyed doing those things. But, I've never really felt like, 'The guy.'"

Kris Tyson also stated that she was proud of herself, adding:

"I was scared that people would think that I'm magically going to become a different person. But, for me, I have no, like, I'm very proud of who I was and how I've gotten here. It took me a long time to get here. But, I'm finally here! So, I'm not ashamed of all that or anything. I'm actually really proud of it."

How did netizens react to Kris Tyson's announcement

Tyson's pronoun revelation tweet drew a lot of support from the online community, with many netizens congratulating and sending heartfelt messages to the YouTuber.

Kris Tyson has been a long-time member of MrBeast's squad. She also has a significant following on Instagram, with over three million followers on Meta's social media platform.