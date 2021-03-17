"That is exactly you!" Anthony Padilla left stunned after seeing "super accurate" fanart of Corpse Husband's face

Fans of internet sensation Corpse Husband were recently sent into a tizzy after watching his interview with American YouTuber Anthony Padilla, in which he revealed that there exists a "super accurate" fanart of his face.

The 23-year old faceless YouTuber recently appeared on Anthony Padilla's channel for a candid chat in which he opened up on a plethora of topics ranging from his meteoric rise to his struggle with chronic illness.

However, there was one particular segment which ended up attracting a significant amount of attention online, that being the moment where Anthony Padilla reacted to a scarily accurate work of fan art of Corpse Husband.

His reaction led several to believe that the highly anticipated Corpse Husband face reveal might have already happened, and that too via a piece of fan art!

Twitter attempts to decipher the truth behind the fanart that depicts a Corpse Husband face reveal

In the clip above, Anthony Padilla receives a question from a fan asking Corpse if he has ever received any kind of artwork that has been scarily accurate.

In response to this, Corpse replied:

"Oh My f*cking God, yes! It is so scary! I don't think they knew but it just blew my mind ..Imma text it to you"

His text ended up leaving Anthony Padilla in complete shock as he responded in complete awe of the mysterious piece of fan art:

"Oh sh*t dude! That is exactly you! They got everything right, the hair, the eye shape, the eyebrows . This looks like someone just straight up photographed you . When uou sent this to me, I literally thought you that you just sent me a selfie! "

In light of his reaction to the super accurate piece of fan art, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of responses from fans, as they desperately tried to decipher which fan art had correctly depicted what Corpse Husband possibly looks like:

I think this is the one he said was accurate :0 it’s the most realistic one I’ve seen — Katelyn (@bxxnnyy) March 17, 2021

watching corpse and anthonys new video and him saying that fanart of him has been accurate to him makes me think how fucking scary it must be to see literal fanart OF you without seeing your face — annie 🎰 rt 📌 (@dreamsextra) March 17, 2021

wtf corpse’s interview w anthony padilla HDHDJSJSJKSKSKA scarily accurate fanart?? — bailey 🌱🍞🔪 (@threeamig0s) March 17, 2021

ARE WE GONNA TALK ABOUT HOW SOMEONE'S FAN ART SUPPOSEDLY LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE CORPSE?????????????? GUYS?????????? — violet is streaming DAYWALKER🩸🦇 | whaddupbaby (@ohhbingus) March 17, 2021

Lol all artists rn looking through their corpse drawings to see if they were the one who was accurate pic.twitter.com/1dE4HfMvlP — amaris 🖤 (@smh_amaris) March 17, 2021

Fucking thinking about that illustrator who drew an accurate drawing of corpse. How does it feel to be a God? — oh jesus.🌱 #DAYWALKER (@hoffeehop_) March 17, 2021

And we'll never know which one it is. That's so sick tho, just shows how talented everyone is and just wow lol. — Noshiii🌙🌧 (@NoshinoLuv) March 17, 2021

please i wish i could unhear the part where corpse said there was an accurate fan art of him. SIR, i feel like ive committed a crime by just hearing that information — vas (@gua_vas_) March 17, 2021

I hope this is the fan art he said was accurate pic.twitter.com/yeRrbaJnox — blaxknat (@NataliaBednarz7) March 17, 2021

I really wanna see the fan art that he said was accurate 🥺 — blaxknat (@NataliaBednarz7) March 17, 2021

Whoever made that extremely accurate corpse fanart delete your acc right now 😤 pic.twitter.com/jAze65z5Ph — ||STARR 死|| (@CorpseCarrot) March 17, 2021

So if corpse says there’s been fan art of him that looks amazingly accurate to him, and if all corpse husband fan art is amazing.....

THEN HES AMAZING INSIDE AND OUT POINT BLANK PERIOD — 💖liz my beloved ¹⁹💖QUACKITY LORE SPOILERS (@Loreborealiz) March 17, 2021

Okay but all I'm saying is every artwork of Corpse I've ever seen is mad attractive so if there's scarily accurate ones well 👀 — jay🔨STREAM DAYWALKER🔥 (@corpsequartz) March 17, 2021

someone drew a drawing of corpse so accurate and they prolly don’t even know that they did😭 — mel 🥀 (@CORPSEYKITTY) March 16, 2021

AND WHEN CORPSE SENT HIM THE DISTURBINGLY ACCURATE FANART AND ANTHONY WAS LIKE “i thought you just sent me a selfie” WTFFFFFF



there are artists out there who have accidentally revealed corpse’s face for him 😭😭😭 — taylor loves seán :) (@swmtaylor) March 16, 2021

OMG wait I think corpse was talking about my fan art when he said it was scarily accurate and he sent it to anthony🥺👉🏻👈🏻 pic.twitter.com/e2i0P9LyD0 — Jaz🖤 DAYWALKER ERA❗️🦇🔪 (@ifuxkinhatefoil) March 16, 2021

With fans left in a major dilemma over which fan art had indeed succeeded in depicting a Corpse Husband face reveal, it looks like the answer remains up in the air, with only Corpse and Anthony Padilla knowing for sure themselves.