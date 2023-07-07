"I was not expecting that" - Valkyrae shocked by Sykkuno's first Threads post, calls it "unhinged"

On July 7, 2023, YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" announced that she is now active on Meta's brand-new social media platform, Threads. She was also ecstatic to see all the buzz surrounding the Twitter competitor. During the livestream, some viewers urged her to check out her good friend and fellow YouTube content creator Thomas "Sykkuno's" first post on the website.

The 100 Thieves co-owner was left stunned after reviewing what Sykkuno shared on Threads. She burst out laughing, calling his post "unhinged." She added:

"He literally posted b***s in numbers, which is so funny! I was not - okay, I was not expecting that. I thought you guys were going to say... I don't know. I thought you guys were exaggerating on the unhinged part of it. But, he is actually pretty unhinged. That's crazy! Oh, gosh!"

Valkyrae calls Sykkuno a "sussy boy" after reviewing his first post on Threads

Valkyrae was discussing the schedule for her 12-hour-long broadcast when she announced that she had created a "new Twitter alt account" on Threads. She said:

"Yes, I did link my new Twitter alt account. It's on my Twitter if you guys want easy access to it. Threads... aka, my Threads account - which is on my Twitter. But, yeah dude! It's hype right now! I don't know. It's hype!"

At this point, fans requested Valkyrae to review Sykkuno's first Threads post. This piqued her interest, and she immediately went in search of it.

After seeing what the former Twitch streamer had shared, she remarked:

"'Look at Sykkuno's first Thread.' I actually haven't even seen it. Let me see. I'm going to pull it up right now. Let me see his first Thread. (The streamer starts looking for it on her phone) That... is that... is that b***s?! Ayo! What the heck?! Wait, dude, he's a sussy boy! Unhinged!"

The 31-year-old also read out loud some of the reactions posted under Sykkuno's Threads post:

"Anthony posted, 'Is this what they call angel numbers?'"

Here's a snapshot of Sykkuno's post:

YouTube Gaming streamer Sykkuno's first post on Threads, dated July 7, 2023 (Image via Threads)

Fans react to Valkyrae's clip

The YouTube comments section featured half a dozen responses, with many community members speculating that it was Miyoung "Kkatamina" who posted using Sykkuno's Threads account:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing the streamer's clip (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has also joined the Instagram-powered platform. She tagged Mark Zuckerberg on July 7, 2023, and claimed that Threads is a "banger" social media platform.

