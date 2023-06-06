"I know that people are going to not like me" - Chris Tyson opens up about how they deal with transphobia and online hate

Chris Tyson opened up about how they deal with transphobia and hate during a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Snapchat. The MrBeast crew member said that their favorite thing to do was to tell haters that they would "never be a man," and would always be a "little, tiny boy" who screams on the internet. The 26-year-old personality also stated that they were not affected by haters.

They elaborated:

"Hate doesn't bother me, and the biggest reason why is because, like, for so long, I was, like, so worried of what would people think. And now, I just do not care. Like, I know that people are going to not like me, or not be okay with me."

DramaAlert @DramaAlert Chris from MrBeast’s crew speaks on how their handling haters and transphobia. #DramaAlert Chris from MrBeast’s crew speaks on how their handling haters and transphobia. #DramaAlert https://t.co/0FoGQ4TMGs

"Haters can't take the hormones out of my body" - Chris Tyson responds to transphobia and hatred

During the AMA session on Snapchat, a community member by the name of Emma wanted to know how Chris Tyson has been dealing with the negativity and criticism directed towards them. Chris opened up about their approach when encountering individuals who say they will "never be a woman." They said:

"My favorite thing to do is to respond when people are like, 'You'll never be a woman!' I'll be like, 'You'll never be a man. You'll always just be a little, tiny boy that's screaming on the internet.' Real men go outside and do things with their lives. You're just on Snapchat. Not you, the people who are being mean. You're nice. I like you."

Another community member inquired if being at the receiving end of hateful messages bothered Chris Tyson. The internet star responded that they were unconcerned by it because they no longer cared about how others perceived them. They went on to say that haters couldn't win unless they let them:

"And, then there's some people that support me and love me, no matter what. But, at the end of the day... the haters can't take the hormones out of my body. They can't grab the pills out of my mouth. Like, they cannot win unless I let them. So, I don't. So, doing great!"

Online community reacts to Chris Tyson's response on receiving hatred

Drama Alert's tweet featuring Tyson's message received over 114 comments. Here's what the online community said:

z @BlackIshow @DramaAlert “real men go outside and do things with their life” lol @DramaAlert “real men go outside and do things with their life” lol

Umabushi @Umabushi_yt @DramaAlert Lol all of y’all in the comments are so beta it’s hilarious @DramaAlert Lol all of y’all in the comments are so beta it’s hilarious

Last month, on May 2, 2023, Chris Tyson also responded to rumors of being dropped by MrBeast. They confirmed that they were still a part of the YouTuber's crew and had traveled to Japan and Mexico with him.

Note: Tyson has stated on their official Twitter account that they use all pronouns. We have used they/them pronouns in this article for consistency.

