"Blocked it with his face" - JiDion and Niko Omilana hype up xQc's goalkeeping abilities, call the streamer "tough"

YouTube streamer Jidon "JiDion" recently joined forces with fellow YouTuber Niko Omilana (Beta Squad member) in a livestream where they shared that they were pleasantly surprised at Felix "xQc's" solid goalkeeping skills. This duo, along with other participants of the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match, possibly convened for some practice sessions in preparation for the match scheduled for tomorrow (September 9).

Addressing their audience, they disclosed that xQc is a tough cookie, as he managed to block a relatively speedy shot with his face. JiDion said:

"The ball was probably like going 35 mph. Blocked it with his face. That boy's tough."

"xQc is tough" - JiDion reveals his first impressions of the Juicer as a goalkeeper

xQc has been a hot topic of discussion lately, particularly after his recent IRL stream where he attempted goalkeeping practice for the very first time. However, during the stream, he quickly grew fatigued, which in turn ignited a barrage of online trolling.

However, JiDion and Niko Omilana had a different perspective on xQc. It's possible that during their latest practice session, the Canadian showed significant improvement in his goalkeeping skills. Jidon said:

"Ay, I'm not going to lie, that boy xQc is tough."

Niko added:

"Listen, you guys aren't ready for it, yeah. When clips start coming out of what xQc could do in goal, he'll save it with anything - with his hands, with his chest, with his face."

Later in the stream, the duo also Facetimed fellow streamer Kai Cenat to let him know about how surprised they were at learning xQc's goalkeeping prowess. They said:

"You know who's low-key tough? xQc! He's our goalie!...he did good, he did really good."

Nico added:

"He was saving it with everything man...He held it down. He held it down today (September 8)."

What did the fans say?

xQc is unquestionably one of the players to watch in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match. While the streamer may not be the most athletically inclined, his immense personality has piqued fans' curiosity to witness him on the field. Seeing the latest clip featuring JiDion and Niko Omilana, fans on YouTube commented the following:

Fans react to the recent clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

All four individuals, namely Kai Cenat, JiDion, Niko Omilana, and xQc are poised to kick off as part of the away team, the YouTube All-Stars XI, in the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match. They will also be joined by YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" and veteran streamer Jack "Jackseptickeye," among others.