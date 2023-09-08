“Your job is to stop the ball” - YouTuber Mark Goldbridge sends message to xQc ahead of Sidemen Charity Match 2023

British YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has extended his support and encouragement to Twitch star Felix "xQc" ahead of the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2023. Goldbridge, who previously managed the away team (YouTube All-Stars XI) in last year's match, is gearing up to assume the role once more for the event on September 9.

Goldbridge's managerial stint last year proved to be a massive hit, and his team's performance, despite narrowly losing 7-8 in the final minutes of the game, added to the excitement. This time around, he's got a fresh face in goal — Canadian streamer xQc.

Ahead of the event, Goldbridge said:

"Your (xQc) job is to stop the ball"

"I'm sure xQc got his attributes" - Mark Goldbridge remains positive ahead of the Sidemen Charity Match

While xQc is undoubtedly one of the biggest streamers participating in this year's Sidemen Charity Match, his experience playing football is rather limited.

xQc recently provided a glimpse into his preparations for the event and was seen training. However, it became evident that his stamina for the sport might be lacking, as he quickly grew fatigued and struggled to catch his breath after just a few minutes of practice.

Mark Goldbridge, despite last year's loss, remains positive for the Sidemen Charity Match. He's excited to team up with Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, and xQc.

Speaking about xQc, Goldbridge said:

"People are saying this 'xQc is goal...never played in goal before Goldbridge,' 'You'd be better with Stevie Wonder in goal.' Well, I tell you what, Stevie Wonder in goal might not to very well, but he sings really good songs and I'm sure xQc got his attributes."

Despite a lot of viewers doubting the steamer's ability to keep goal, Goldbridge reminded them:

"With this, players' are hardly known. Some of them have never (played football). I'm literally gonna have to say, 'You're in goal mate. Your job is to stop the ball'."

Mark Goldbridge's latest speech was shared on xQc's official clips channel, and it garnered a lot of reactions from both the creators' fans. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans share their take ahead of tomorrow's event

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 kicks off at 3 PM local time on September 9 and will be available to watch for free on the official Sidemen YouTube channel.