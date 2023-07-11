"What he's done is irredeemable" - MoistCr1TiKaL slams controversial personality EDP445's apology, says it's not genuine

Popular YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has shared his thoughts on the recent apology issued by controversial internet personality Deyione "EDP445." For those unaware, the latter made headlines in 2021 after he was reportedly caught following a sting operation when EDP445 attempted to meet a young person. Earlier today (July 11, 2023), MoistCr1TiKaL stated that Deyione cannot return to the internet because he is a "danger to children."

He went on to say that the contentious personality should have been imprisoned. However, he got "extremely lucky" and avoided it. Charlie added that EDP445 is "irredeemable":

"He also does mention that the reason he's making the apology is because he wants to eventually have redemption online. Which, I think, what he's done is irredeemable. I really do! I feel like most people probably do as well. It's an unforgivable act.

The streamer went on to say that Deyione's apology did not seem genuine:

"But, he keeps trying and I don't even think this apology is genuine. This feels, once again, like another plan of his to try and crawl back online because he has done it so many times before."

"He can't even address the actual issue itself" - MoistCr1TiKaL goes off at EDP445 wanting to be "redeemed" in the recent apology video

In the video titled EDP445 Apologized, MoistCr1TiKaL claimed that it was Deyione's fault that his family was being harassed. He elaborated:

"He mentions that he's extremely remorseful for all of it and recognizes that it's all his fault. And, he also mentions that his family has been harassed a lot from all of this. And overall, yeah, it's sad to hear that. But again, it is all your fault! You can't come back to the internet after all of this. You are a danger to children. You prayed on kids in your audience! You can't come back online from that!"

The 28-year-old personality believed that EDP445 should have "completely cut ties" with the internet after he avoided being imprisoned:

"You should've been in jail but got extremely lucky to avoid that. So, you should've been satisfied with just being able to stay out of jail and completely cut ties with the internet! Buckle down in the real world and just do something else and never come back online. Now, I understand over the last two years, he has tried getting other jobs. But, some people have recognized him and felt unsafe, because shocker, c*ild p**dators are a danger in society!"

MoistCr1TiKaL asserted that EDP445 cannot return to the internet, adding that his actions were "irredeemable." The Florida native also claimed that the banned YouTuber was not taking accountability or responsibility for his actions:

"This is not really taking accountability or responsibility. He keeps saying that it is. But he can't even address the actual issue itself! And, like, only the cupcake incident, he doesn't even mention the other victims outside of that either! So, he doesn't actually even take any accountability or anything like that. So, I don't think it's coming from a place of, like, genuine remorse or anything. It really seems like it's coming from a place of desperation to find a career again, online."

Fans react to MoistCr1TiKaL's thoughts on EDP445's apology

MoistCr1TiKaL's video about EDP445's apology has garnered over 6,000 comments. Here's what the online community said:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing gMoistCr1TiKaL's take on EDP445's apology (Image via penguinz0/YouTube)

In addition to being a YouTuber, MoistCr1TiKaL is a well-known Twitch streamer. He is a Just Chatting and gaming content creator, having amassed 5,102,945 followers on his channel.

