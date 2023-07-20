YouTuber JiDion gets banned from NBA-related events after sleeping at WNBA games

YouTuber JiDion is known for his online pranks and comedic content. However, his latest move has brought about some unforeseen consequences.

The YouTuber took his antics to a WNBA game on Wednesday. He came to the matchup wearing pajamas and brought a pillow.

At one point during the game, he was seen sleeping on the sidelines. JiDion, whose real name is Jidon Adams, even dug up a blanket from his bag and pulled it over himself. He looked rather cozy.

He was fully horizontal across multiple courtside seats and using his pillow to take a nap. His actions have resulted in him being banned from all NBA and WNBA events.

He pulled his latest stunt at the WNBA game to “cure his sleep depravation.” As part of his video content on the prank, he explained as a precursor that he was not sleeping well so he decided to try and watch a WNBA game to see if it would help.

“I’m not gonna lie. I’ve not been sleeping well at all, man,” JiDion said. “So, I went to a bunch of different doctors. I even went to one of the best sleep deprivation doctors in Houston. And he recommended this really strong medicine, going to a WNBA game and trying to sleep. So, I hope it works and pray for your boy.”

The YouTuber spent thousands on a private jet to the game and bought the most expensive courtside seats. He bought four seats so he could lay down comfortably.

As part of the video, he also filmed himself shopping for pajamas and comfy clothes. While shopping, he asked employees their opinion on the WNBA. He was asked by the staff to leave the store.

What other pranks has JiDion pulled?

This is not the first time he got kicked out of a WNBA game. He also attended a game between the Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings and was thrown out.

At one point during that game, the ball found its way to JiDion as he sat courtside. He then attempted a shot from the crowd. He was subsequently escorted from the arena by security.

The shot attempt was way off the mark. Players could be seen yelling at him asking why he shot the ball.

JiDion has pulled previous stunts at basketball games before. He once brought his barber with him to a game and got a haircut during an NBA contest.

