"This is so random" - KSI and Logan Paul comment on JiDion's decision to start Christian channel focusing on God

YouTuber JJ "KSI" took to the latest ImPaulsive Podcast episode, hosted by fellow content creators Logan Paul and Mike Majlak. KSI discussed the recent developments involving streamer and YouTuber Jidon "JiDion." For those, JiDion recently announced in a video that he intends to shift his content away from its usual focus to prioritize his faith in God.

Addressing the podcast hosts, JJ expressed:

"I think a lot of people are looking at that like, 'This is so random.' I have never seen any YouTuber at that size just go straight, 'I wanna put my whole life to the Lord Jesus Christ'."

KSI and the ImPaulsive crew give their take on JiDion's latest career decision

On October 27, JiDion shared his intention to create a new channel called "GiDeon," which will be dedicated to following the spiritual path guided by his faith in God.

Reacting to the entire situation, Mike said:

"If you know JiDion, you know there is context. He is a devout Christian and has a ton of faith, conversation and he's definitely about that life."

JJ responded:

"A lot of people must be thinking, 'Nah, this must be a troll'."

Logan Paul chimed in, stating:

"Can you imagine?"

(Timestamp: 00:22:07)

However, JJ responded:

"No, no, no. I feel like, that is probably the worst thing you could do because you don't f**k with religion."

He added:

"Bro, I hope it works because that would be so lit! As in like, I hope he gets as many viewers watching him, you know, promote..."

Logan also had a similar opinion on the situation, stating:

"I think also the pivot, because it's so dramatic, is why it will work out for him cause' he went from this YouTuber, trying to get views, may be doing some not-so-nice offensive stuff for views to the exact opposite, like a man of Christ."

As of the current moment, JiDion has not yet officially launched his new channel. His main YouTube channel, which he intends to retire, boasts a substantial following of over 7.86 million subscribers.

For those who may not be familiar with JiDion, it's worth noting that he had previously collaborated with both KSI and Logan Paul as an ambassador for Prime Hydration before his contract ran out.