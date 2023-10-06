"Don't feel I did anything wrong" - Logan Paul discusses his beef with JiDion, Jake Paul claims he didn't mean to offend the streamer

Popular YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul took to Jake Paul's podcast to share his perspective on the ongoing feud involving him and fellow content creator and streamer Jidon "JiDion." For context, both recently engaged in a verbal spat after Logan felt that the streamer had turned his back on him and even called him "two-faced."

Naturally, this created a lot of drama between the two, with JiDion going on his YouTube to lambast Logan. JiDion has also walked out of his ambassadorship of Prime Hydration (a drinks company co-owned by Logan and KSI).

However, Logan also disclosed that JiDion had gotten in touch with him sometime in the past week and even apologized for their recent beef, which the former appreciated. Logan said:

"Don't feel I did anything wrong."

Expand Tweet

"He doesn't wanna renew it" - JiDion leaves Prime Hydration, confirms Logan Paul

The ongoing feud between Logan Paul and JiDion might be approaching a resolution, as Logan revealed that JiDion had sent him an apology via text. However, it appears that JiDion has no plans to renew his contract with Prime in the near future. Speaking about the situation, Logan said:

"JiDion didn't leave Prime. His contract just ended."

When asked why they wouldn't renew the contract with the streamer, Logan added:

"Because he doesn't wanna renew it. He was a Prime ambassador and did great. He's great. JiDion's a fantastic creator."

(Timestamp: 00:33:53)

Logan also added:

"He apologized to me. Sent me a text and that took courage and I appreciated the apology."

Jake Paul, who was part of the reason why the beef was created in the first place, also chimed in:

"I just made a joke and I didn't even know who posted it, I think maybe Betr posted it, and I didn't even think it was gonna get posted. A lot of time sh*t just gets posted. I made a joke about you sitting next to me, not even meaning to offend him."

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by the online media source Drama Alert on X/Twitter, which garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

What the fans think of the recent clip (Image via X/Twitter)

Despite his feud with Logan Paul, JiDion has made it clear that he holds no ill will towards KSI, who is not only a co-owner of Prime but also a close associate of Logan.