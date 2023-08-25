"Always gonna be good in my book" - JiDion praises KSI after recent feud with Logan Paul, bets $50,000 on YouTuber's fight against Tommy Fury

Popular YouTube streamer Jidon "JiDion" expressed his admiration for fellow YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI." This comes after a dispute with another content creator and WWE personality, Logan Paul. The conflict unfolded during a press conference involving KSI, Logan Paul, and their respective opponents, Tommy Fury and Dillon Danis.

Notably, at the end of the event, Logan Paul confronted JiDion, who was in attendance, and seemingly underwent a shift in his opinion, accusing him of being "two-faced."

Despite the ongoing feud with Logan, Jidon disclosed that KSI has maintained an amicable stance towards him despite being Logan's business partner. Rather than holding any grudges, KSI has taken the initiative to check up on Jidon. This was naturally appreciated by the latter, who said:

"JJ is always gonna be good in my book"

Expand Tweet

"JJ is a f**king real one" - JiDion heaps praise to KSI

While significant tension currently exists between JiDion and Logan Paul, Jidon has unveiled that KSI has not caused any trouble. On the contrary, he has generously taken the initiative to check up on Jidon, highlighting a positive and supportive dynamic between them. The streamer said this during his stream:

"For real chat, like, JJ is a f**king real one bro. He was just showing me love. He was like, 'Ay man, I know you guys had your dispute or whatever but, I still wanna let you know that we're good.' JJ, that means a lot to me. You have no idea because JJ, you are the reason I got into this."

He further added:

"You are the black creator that I found that let me know that, 'Damn, it's just not white ni**as doing this YouTube sh*t.' Cause, you guys will remember bro. If you're black and you were watching YouTube back in 2011, 2012, how many black YouTubers were there back then?"

He concluded by taking a subtle dig at Logan's recent behavior:

"Shoutout to JJ man. JJ is always gonna be good in my books bro. He is always gonna be good in my books. He's a solid dude. That's literally the opposite of two-faced right there. He's a real dude and that's why I'm putting 50K on him."

Fans react to the clip

JiDion's words of appreciation quickly made their way to Twitter, where fans added these reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

October 14 will witness KSI taking on Tommy Fury in the main event of the Misfits Boxing X series. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is scheduled to face Dillon Danis on the same card as the co-main event.