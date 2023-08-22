JiDion clashes with Logan Paul backstage at press conference, promises $100K bet on Dillon Danis to pay back ‘losers of CryptoZoo’ 

JiDion clashed with Logan Paul backstage at the KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference and was called 'two-faced' by Paul.

Jidon Adams, better known as JiDion was in London for the KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference since he is sponsored by Prime. The American prankster is a constant at Prime events and has good ties with 'The Nightmare' and until today, even with Paul. However, the pair may not see eye to eye anymore after their fiery confrontation.

Logan Paul was already fired up from the press conference with Dillon Danis, so when he ran into JiDion backstage he called him out. In the video, Paul can be heard calling the YouTuber a 'two-faced b**ch.' The animosity stems from a previous stream where Adams was sitting next to Paul during a fight and 'The Maverick' was with his girlfriend and asked the streamer to switch seats.

He made the streamer switch seats so he could enjoy his date in privacy. However, JiDion and his fans saw it as disrespectful and threw shade at the YouTuber-turned-boxer. In the video, Adams then goes on to ask Paul how he can call him two-faced when he doesn't even defend his own brother against KSI.

JiDion reveals $100k bet on Dillon Danis to beat Logan Paul so he can reimburse the CrytoZoo victims

Logan Paul's project CryptoZoo has been exposed to the public as a 'scam' and many users have claimed that they have lost a lot of money because of it. After his confrontation with Paul, JiDion decided to go all out and called out 'The Maverick' for scamming his fans off money and said he would bet on Dillon Danis to win the fight and pay back the victims of CryptoZoo with his winnings:

"If I'm two-faced, he's two-faced first.....You got to pay those people back at CryptoZoo my man. So this is what it is, Dillon Danis, I got a 100k on you my boy, I'm betting a 100k on you. If Dillon Danis wins Imma give all my earnings to the CryptoZoo losers coz I'm not gonna lie you guys are some suckers for falling for that s**t."

It seems Adams has joined hands with Dillon Danis and has not held back in trash-talking Logan Paul.