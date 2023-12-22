"Dumbest accusation ever" - Jack Doherty responds to grooming allegations leveled by Natalie Reynolds

Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds leveled serious allegations against fellow Kick content creator Jack Doherty. On December 21, 2023, Reynolds took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that Doherty "paid someone" to suspend her Instagram account. Referring to the 20-year-old as an "insecure narcissist," Natalie Reynolds remarked:

"Jack Doherty has paid someone to take down and ban my Instagram account. Insecure narcissist is mad he can't make money off me anymore and I'm releasing the truth. Stick to grooming minors."

In another social media post, Reynolds wrote:

"Oh, BTW (by the way), the grooming thing ain't a joke, lol. This girl was 17 and Jack waited months for her birthday to get her drunk and sign a contract on a yacht…"

Jack Doherty responded to Natalie Reynolds' accusations earlier today by saying:

"Dumbest accusation ever (rolling on the floor laughing emoji). Stop giving this clout-chasing w**re attention. Her whole account is a fan page for me, Sam, and N3on (face with tears of joy emoji)."

"He learned the Andrew Tate way" - Fans react to Natalie Reynolds' allegations against Jack Doherty

X user @DramaAlert shared Natalie Reynolds' allegations on December 22, 2023. The post has since garnered over 464.2k views, with user @SadatayBOK commenting that netizens were making the "wrong people rich":

According to @justvanillaling, drama follows the Kick streamer everywhere:

Several community members were shocked by Natalie Reynolds' accusations:

Meanwhile, X user @InfluencerJuice commented on the situation by writing:

"Can you get rich off these young girls without grooming them into OF when they turn 18? I mean you, don't get a private jet full of hot blondes without a little shady business. He learned the Andrew Tate way. Probably a War Room member himself!"

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Jack Doherty is a well-known internet personality whose popularity skyrocketed in 2023. He is also considered by many to be a contentious streamer, having gotten into physical altercations with popular content creators such as Yousef "Fousey," Izi Prime, and the Island Boys.