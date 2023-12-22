Who is Shnaggyhose? Kick streamer and Adin Ross' friend goes viral after alleged mugshot surfaces online

On December 22, 2023, reports about Shnaggyhose allegedly being arrested went viral on social media. For those unaware, the internet personality is a verified Kick streamer best known for hosting Just Chatting and IRL content. He is also associated with the platform's ambassador, Adin Ross, and is a part of his group called SSB.

X (formerly Twitter) user @FearedBuck shared the content creator's alleged mugshot and wrote:

"Kick streamer Shnaggyhose was recently arrested and today his mugshot was dropped."

Ross eventually took to his secondary X handle, @AR15thed3mon, and rallied his audience by saying:

"Everyone change your profile pic to this."

X user @@FearedBuck's recent tweet featuring the Kick streamer's alleged mugshot (Image via X)

"Tf did I just wake up to?" - Shnaggyhose responds after his alleged mugshot goes viral on social media

Adin Ross' tweet from his alternate account, @AR15thed3mon, featuring his friend's alleged mugshot (Image via X)

Shnaggyhose's alleged mugshot, which went viral on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, was obtained from The Georgia Gazetter's official website. Here is the information they provided about the matter:

"Collier Hose. Name: Hose, Collier. Date of Booking: 12/14/2023. Reason(s) For Booking: City Ordinance. Driving with suspended Dr license."

Information from The Georgia Gazette's official website (Image via https://thegeorgiagazette.com/fayette/collier-hose/)

The content creator responded to the situation by writing:

"Tf (the f**k) did I just wake up to?"

The internet personality's social media update, dated December 22, 2023 (Image via @f**kshnaggyhose/X)

With hundreds of community members chiming in on the viral alleged mugshot, X user @NY54thARBurner stated that SSB members were "getting dismantled":

X user @NY54thARBurner stated that SSB members were getting dismantled a lot (Image via Drama Alert/X)

One netizen remarked that the streamer should have obtained his driver's license before thinking he could "get away with it":

X user @HarkRebSpiceWar stated that the content creator should've gotten his driving license (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Adin Ross has mentioned the Kick streamer several times on stream. On October 29, 2023, the 23-year-old discussed plans for the content house and said:

"It might be Miami, it might be L. A. We're not going to announce where and when. We're not going to announce, you know, anything with that. But me, N3on, Shnaggyhose, and a few others are 100% locked in getting the content house together. So, the content house is 100% in motion and it's coming."

In another instance, Ross collaborated with the internet personality for a gambling broadcast, during which a fan won $17,000 with a $1k wager on Stake.