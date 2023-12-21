"Go be his personal b**ch": Adin Ross "officially" kicked out Kick streamer Cheesur from SSB after he praised N3on

American streamer Adin Ross is back in the spotlight after a clip of him watching snippets from Nermin "Cheesur's" stream and reacting to it went viral on social media. In the December 19, 2023 stream, Adin was seen reacting to a clip where Nermin spoke to his viewers about how Adin is jealous of N3on getting more viewers than him. After watching the clip, the 23-year-old fired Cheesur from the content group, SSB.

In the clip, Cheesur spoke about Adin being jealous of N3on and noted that Adin's energy levels drop when he sees how many viewers N3on has at the start of his stream. Nermin also said that he understands Adin Ross's feelings and claimed that Rangesh took everything Adin had and "did it better." Cheesur said:

"The energy in his streams is a bit weird at the start when he sees N3on has more viewer count than him. Like I get it, N3on completely s**t on you and took everything that you had and just did it better. But bro, you gotta stop being jealous."

Adin responded by firing Cheesur and telling him that he should join N3on's entourage. He said:

" Cheesur, matter of fact, I'm officially gonna kick you out, out of love for you because you are speaking facts here. And I'm gonna have you just go with N3on. You go hold his pocket like ShnaggyMo. You go be his personal b**ch like Shnaggymo."

"Really sad": Viewers react to Adin Ross kicking Cheesur from SSB

After Cheesur was removed from the SSB content group, Adin continued to react to the clip and asked if he should leak the texts between him and Cheesur. He mentioned that Cheesur had sent him a text message the day before about N3on's Stake deal.

Many users and fans commented on Adin Ross's viral clip after it was also posted by Drama Alert on X:

One user, @zzzyeahhhhhh, said that it was "really sad" that Adin Ross was jealous of N3on even after being worth millions:

Here are some more reactions and comments from the viral posts:

Ice Poseidon has recently accused N3on of view botting to receive over 100k views, and Adin has also been accused of view botting multiple times, most recently on Trainwrecktv's podcast by Destiny.