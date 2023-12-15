"80k views on Kick and chat moving slow" - Fans react as Adin Ross admits his channel is being view-botted for the past "five to six months"

During the recent Trainwreckstv “Scuffed” podcast, Adin Ross opened up about viewbotting. He admitted that it was going on in his channel and even occurred on his Twitch stream, but he had nothing to do with it.

The controversial Kick streamer suggested that someone else was setting up viewbots on his channels and that it needed patching. However, when it came to social media, not many were impressed with the explanation that he offered during the podcast.

One Redditor, for example, highlighted this stream as one that was clearly being view-botted. It had 80,000 viewers, and the chat was moving incredibly slowly for that many viewers to be tuning in. The numbers, for several viewers, were simply not adding up. They stated:

"80k views on Kick and chat moving slow."

Fans aren’t shocked by Adin Ross’s discussion of viewbotting on Kick

During the Trainwreckstv podcast, controversial streamer Adin Ross discussed issues regarding viewbotting. According to him and others taking part in the podcast, it is a recurring problem.

Adin himself suggested they find a way to “patch them” so that they stop doing it, not just to his stream but to others as well.

While Trainwrecks said they needed to talk about viewbotting in the industry “as a whole” and not just on Kick, Adin Ross dropped a bombshell on the group:

“I’ve been getting botted for five to six months on Kick. Nonstop. And it’s not me doing it, I’ve DMed them to try and fix that s**t.”

The Livestreamfails Reddit community found this to be a very interesting clip. Some would discuss Destiny accusing the streamer of having botted views and figured that Adin Ross’s hurt feelings in that situation now made sense.

Another said that due to the Kick streamer’s fragile ego, both statements could be true; he could have botted viewers and could still have hurt feelings about the situation.

Who are these mysterious people viewbotting for huge streamers on both Twitch and Kick? The internet doesn’t seem to know, but this led one Redditor to consider if advertisers were aware that people’s numbers weren’t what they appeared to be.

Netizens discussed this and came to the conclusion that it was because Kick doesn’t have advertisers - only Stake.com’s money.

While viewbotting is a problem on both websites, streamers on Kick don’t have to worry about upsetting advertisers or defrauding them.

While Trainwrecks himself didn’t have a solution to stop viewbotting on Adin Ross's stream or elsewhere, he did have a suggestion: If it’s not going to get fixed, then up-and-coming streamers and small streamers should do it too:

“If it’s not going to get fixed, if Twitch is going to ignore it, because they can, if Kick wants to ignore it, if YouTube wants to ignore it, then the real answer is, to all you new creators trying to make it in this saturated creative market, that are competing on not a fair ground, at all, they’re competing against people who are willing to viewbot and get ahead of you, then I suggest everyone boost yourself to 10k!”

Not everyone agrees on the number of viewers that are being botted across these large Kick streams, but it does seem to be a serious problem, which is not going to go away anytime soon, irrespective of the platform.