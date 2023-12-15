Adin Ross' 2023 recapped: Indefinitely banned from Twitch, feud with IShowSpeed, controversies, and more

Adin Ross is a 23-year-old American streamer who has gained popularity for collaborating with celebrities and streaming games such as NBA2K and GTA. His energetic streams and guest appearances in other celebrity streams have gained him tremendous popularity. In 2023, he started streaming on Kick and played a huge role in establishing it as a reputable streaming platform.

Adin began his career playing games like Minecraft, Roblox, and more on Twitch in 2019. He was suspended multiple times throughout his tenure and was eventually permanently banned on the platform. He then switched to Kick in February 2023.

The streamer has been in the limelight for a while and continues to make headlines. His antics have created several viral moments, including feuds with iShowSpeed and popular streamer Pokimane.

Let's look back at some of the most viral moments and controversies involving Adin Ross in 2023.

Disclaimer: Mentions of racism and homophobia. Reader discretion is advised.

Recapping Adin Ross's viral moments in 2023

1) Adin Ross allegedly said the 'N-word' during a livestream

Expand Tweet

A clip from Adin's stream from May 24, 2023, went viral on social media as the streamer was allegedly spotted saying a racial slur. During the stream, he was hosting his popular e-dating show and speaking with a participant when the woman asked him to spin around and show off his outfit. He allegedly said:

"N****, I got you. I got you. You know, I'm just wearing... I'm wearing some cool chill s**t. Just, you know, just cool s**t."

The streamer was later speaking with popular internet personality N3on and rewatched the clip on the same stream. The latter believed that Adin did say the "N-word." However, Adin denied all allegations of using the slur and tried to slow down the clip to prove it. He said:

"I didn't! I said this, I'm being honest. I said this... N3on, I said, 'And I got you.' It's, 'And I got you.' I know. All right, chat... yeah, I'll slow it down. Of course, like... hey, can you fix clips?! Look how s**t your system is, bro! How do I slow the clip? Am I wrong? It's dog s**t, bro! Like, fix this s**t, bro!"

Another time when Adin Ross did actually say the N-word and even admitted to using it was at his birthday party while singing along with rapper Sosa, aka Cheif Keef. The clip of him using the word in front of Sosa went viral on social media, and the streamer took to Kick and refused to apologize as he took permission from Keef to use the word. In his stream, he said:

"He just put the mic in my face and sh**, I'm like f**k, bro. Like I asked about it, 'Are you sure, bro?' He said, 'Hell Yeah!' I said, "F**k it." And I let it rip, bro. And I let it fly. So I literally let it fly, I didn't mean no disrespect by it. I am not going to apologize."

Expand Tweet

2) Adin Ross posted a controversial tweet about there being only "two genders"

Expand Tweet

In February 2023, Adin Ross posted a controversial tweet on X stating his opinion that there are only two genders. The tweet gained immediate attention following his livestream earlier that day.

This was not the first time Adin has been accused of homophobia. In 2022, the streamer was banned from Twitch for hateful content. Even though it is unclear as to why, internet sleuths pointed toward a clip of Adin saying the F-word while YourRageGaming was streaming.

The clips have since been deleted or made private on all streaming platforms. Adin Ross' tweet about "two genders" currently has 75M views and received more than 30k comments. However, the post has received many mixed reactions from users and fans. Here's what some of them think:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

3) Fued between the streamer Adin Ross and iShowSpeed

Expand Tweet

iShowSpeed and Adin Ross have both been very close friends for a while. Speed had appeared on Adin's e-dating shows on his stream, and Adin had also shown up on Speed's streams for the FIFA World Cup. However, in April 2023, the duo had a falling out.

A clip from Adin's stream went viral in which he mentioned a friend creating distance from him due to the controversies he is surrounded by:

"I'd f**king die for that person, bro! And that motherf**ker got told by a manager, or corporation. Some corporate p**sy, f**king White businessman f**king, 'Don't associate with Adin anymore. He's off the walls.' That's all I'm going to say, bro."

Following this, iShowSpeed was also asked by his fans on his stream to get in touch with Adin and be a good friend. To this, Speed said that the 23-year-old was avoiding him and not responding to his texts.

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross later left a message on his stream for Darren, apologizing and saying that he would be calling him back and that he loves Speed.

4) Adin Ross getting involved in Pokimane's cookie controversy

Expand Tweet

Adin is used to reacting to various clips that go viral on social media or get posted on his public Discord server. He also reacted to Pokimane's "broke boy comment" which was made in November 2023. Adin watched Imane's clip and said that his chat or community would never give him backlash or cancel him for such a comment and blamed Pokimane for being part of a 'cancel culture.' He said:

"So this backlash that she's getting is 100% her fault. I would never get backlash for this. I swear to God. Y'all would not give a flying f**k. It's your fault for setting up a l**tard community who cancels everything you do."

In the same stream, he also said that Pokimane deserved to be canceled, not for her cookie brand but rather for aspects related to her identity and the audience she's built. He said:

"I laugh at this Pokimane, I don't think you should be canceled for this, for the clip. But I think you should be canceled for this because of what you.. who you are and what your audience is. Your own audience is canceling you."

The next day, following Pokimane's apology for her comment, Adin Ross wondered why she was apologizing for a 'joke.'

"Her talent agency - her management made her write that s**t! Get the f**k out of here, bro! Stop! Why would you apologize? Why?!"

5) Ross loses millions of dollars while gambling on Kick

Expand Tweet

Although Adin is known for his gambling streams on Kick, in November 2023, he lost millions of dollars in a short span. During the stream, after he piled up a huge loss, popular creator FaZe Banks called Adin and asked him to end his stream.

"Do me a favor, if you are going to keep doing this. Please end your stream."

Many fans responded to the viral clip on social media and appreciated Banks' friendship with Adin Ross. Here's what they had to say.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the next day's stream, Adin Ross said that he lost $4 million while gambling and even admitted to manipulating his mother for money. The streamer said that he felt bad about doing it.

Expand Tweet

"I typed in the group chat... I said, "I just lost four million dollars. My mom hid my ledger and I manipulated my mom, I woke her up out of her sleep."

Recently, Adin claimed that he will be a part of GTA 6 following the trailer launch of the popular franchise game. He also regularly gives back to his fans by donating money and helping his friends out. Adin has 830K followers on Kick and a whopping 4.04M subscribers on his Adin Live channel on YouTube.