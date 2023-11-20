"I would never get backlash for this": Adin Ross reacts to Pokimane's broke-boy comment amid cookie controversy

Kick streamer Adin Ross has commented on the cookie drama surrounding popular streamer and gamer Pokimane. The latter recently went viral for her response to a viewer who complained about the prices of her new cookie brand. Pokimane was seen addressing the viewer and calling him "broke" in the viral clip. On November 20, Adin Ross reacted to the clip on his Kick stream.

During the clip, Pokimane was reacting to a viewer's comments on X, formerly Twitter, about her cookie brand, Myna Snacks. In response, Pokimane called them a "broke boy" and an "idiot:"

"I've got to say this one last time - it makes my brain go boom when people are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?!' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

After the clip went viral, Adin Ross reacted to it during his Kick stream. He blamed Pokimane for the backlash she received, stating:

"So this backlash that she's getting is 100% her fault. I would never get backlash for this. I swear to God. Y'all would not give a flying f***. It's your fault for setting up a l*btard community who cancels everything you do."

"Your own audience is canceling you": Adin Ross speaks about Pokimane

Adin Ross's reaction to the Poki clip has gone viral and was even posted by Twitter news page DramaAlert.

In the clip, Adin Ross opined that Pokimane shouldn't be canceled for the clip. However, according to him, she should be canceled for who she is and her audience:

"I laugh at this Pokimane, I don't think you should be canceled for this, for the clip. But I think you should be canceled for this because of what you..who you are and what your audience is. Your own audience is canceling you."

Many agreed with the popular Kick streamer and responded to the viral clip. Here are a few reactions.

However, numerous fans came to her defense by replying to the viral subreddit thread on r/LivestreamFail. Here are a few reactions:

One fan argued that it is the creator's brand, so she has the right to price it as per her wishes.

Another user said that people were taking the situation too "seriously."

Pokimane has not reacted to Adin Ross' viral clip yet. She did apologize on X for the controversy and promised to keep her fans in mind for pricing the cookies.