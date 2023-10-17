"I'm not going to apologize": Adin Ross confirms saying the N-word in front of Chief Keef

Adin Ross recently started a brand-new controversy after he confirmed that he said the N-word while singing along with Chief Keef, aka Sosa, at his birthday bash. While clips from the event have been circulating online, the Kick streamer ended any and all speculation about whether he did say the racial slur in his latest livestream.

Ross claimed that Chief Keef had given him the green light to utter the word. He added that it felt amazing to be up on stage with the rapper:

"That sh*t was so hard, bro. Um, chat. I have to say it, it felt amazing. You know it did, it really felt amazing."

Ross later clarified that he did not mean to disrespect anyone but maintained that he would not apologize because it was done with permission from Sosa himself:

"So I literally let it fly, I didn't mean no disrespect by it. I am not going to apologize."

"He said, 'Hell Yeah!'": Adin Ross explains why he said the N-word while singing with Chief Keef

Expand Tweet

For those who are out of the loop, Adin Ross celebrated his birthday with a lot of pomp and circumstance. Rapper Chief Keef surprised the Kick star by showing up to the event. He called on the streamer to come up on stage and sing his song, titled I Don't Like, with him.

The lyrics of the song contain the N-word. During his performance, Sosa appeared to hold the mic to Ross' face during that part of the track. With the loud noise in the background, many viewers speculated on whether he actually said the slur, while some took offense.

In his latest livestream, however, Ross cleared it all up and clarified that he said the word on stage. He added that he only did it because Chief Keef was with him.

Ross said:

"Just because like, I was up there performing with literally one of the biggest, best, greatest artist ever. F*cking legend, you all know Sosa is a f*cking GOAT, right? So it's like, the fact that I was up on the stage with him and he put the mic in my face and sh*t. I'm like 'F*ck bro.'"

Expand Tweet

Ross said he had asked Chief Keef about saying the N-word and claimed that the rapper said yes:

"I asked him, I was like 'Are you sure bro?' He said, 'Hell yeah!' I said, 'F*ck it!' And I let it rip, bro. Why not let it fly, splash (in a sing-song voice)."

Fan reactions

Here are a couple of reactions to Adin Ross explaining his situation on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross has built quite a reputation as a controversial streamer on Kick, having been embroiled in a number of scandals. A few months ago, he was in hot water for his comments about the LGBTQ+ community.