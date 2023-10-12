Drake rented out a Dave & Busters for Adin Ross' birthday, claims the Kick streamer

Popular Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake apparently rented out a whole Dave & Busters restaurant in Miami for Adin Ross's birthday. The popular Kick streamer celebrated his birthday on October 11, with a number of fellow content creators coming to the party. Notably, Streamer of the Year Kai Cenat was present.

For those wondering why the popular singer, who is recently making waves after releasing his latest album, is renting a whole restaurant for a livestreamer's birthday, the two have been close associates for quite a while. Adin Ross and Drake are partners who are known to do sponsored gambling livestreams on Stake.com, the crypto gambling casino with connections to Kick.

"This sh*t is crazy": Adin Ross reveals Drake rented out the Dave & Busters where he did his Birthday livestream

Adin and Drake are quite close, having collaborated many times on and off-stream. In fact, after the release of the recent album For All the Dogs, many think the singer referred to Ross and Kai Cenat in the song First Person Shooter. Specifically because of the line that goes:

"My youngins richer than you rappers and they all stream"

Adin Ross was quite excited to announce that a Dave & Busters had been rented out for his birthday and revealed that the singer apparently gave it to him as a gift at the very last minute:

"This man, Drake, put me on a group chat with somebody and says, 'Can you rent out Dave & Busters in Miami? I am paying for it. Happy birthday, bro.' So we are going to go over there and do an IRL stream."

Telling his fans to thank the rapper by spamming W in chat, the streamer described the whole situation as insane, saying:

"W Drake in the f*cking chat. Um, this sh*t is crazy. So, I already got my first birthday gift. It is an amazing gift, a whole rented Dave & Busters. First of all, that's f*cking wild. It's bizarre, it's like what the f*ck."

Fan reactions

Here are some of the general fan reactions from social media to the news, with many wishing the popular streamer a happy birthday.

Social media reacts to Drake gifting Adin Ross a restaurant (Image via X)

IShowSpeed is also supposed to come to the birthday party, but when Adin called him up to invite him, the YouTube streamer seemed upset and claimed that Adin Ross had changed as a person.