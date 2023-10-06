"Things I'd do to call Drake": Fans ecstatic after Drake called Kai Cenat while he was reacting to new album

On his latest stream, Kai Cenat was reacting to Drake's new album, and fans were treated to a big surprise after the popular rapper called the Twitch streamer to have a chat. The two had interacted on camera before, and with the hype around this musician's most recently released album, For All The Dogs, viewers were obviously ecstatic to see Drake.

His new album has been going viral on the internet, with fans going gaga over its songs. This release features a number of other rappers and singers, such as Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, SZA, and many more. As one of the most popular rappers known for topping charts, many fans of Kai Cenat were jealous when the Canadian star called the Twitch streamer.

After clips of their interaction went viral on social media, one X (formerly Twitter) user said:

"Oh man, the things I'd do to call Drake"

Did Drake mention Adin Ross and/or Kai Cenat in a song from his new album? Fans certainly think so

For those unaware, Drake is known to dabble in the art of livestreaming and has been interacting with people in the industry for a long time. So it was not that much of a stretch for him to Facetime Streamer of the Year, Kai Cenat, while he was streaming.

Drake's call made people think about whether the Twitch streamer was the one referred to by this rapper in his new song First Person Shooter (feat. J. Cole). The relevant lyric that fans think might be a reference to Cenat goes like this:

"My youngins richer than you rappers, and they all stream."

Furthermore, it appears the rapper was also watching the streamer react to his album after it was released. This made some individuals think Kai had "made it."

Of course, there can be other viable candidates for the "streamer" reference in Drake's new song, with Adin Ross topping the list. Both of them are associated with the crypto casino Stake and have interacted before on Adin's stream.

Streaming has seen quite a burst in popularity recently with creators such as Kai Cenat leading the charge. Incidentally, a few months ago, a giveaway organized by him and his fellow AMP content house members turned violent. This event made the national news after crowds allegedly damaged public property in NYC.