"Please end your stream": FaZe Banks calls Adin Ross on camera and requests him to stop gambling on stream

A clip of FaZe Banks calling Adin Ross to request the Kick streamer to stop gambling on camera has gone viral on social media, with fans lauding the former's actions. Among other things, Adin is known for gambling on stream for hours on end, and it appears that on his recent broadcast, he ended up losing millions in the span of a few hours.

After a particular loss, FaZe banks called Adin Ross and begged him to stop his stream:

"Do me a favor, if you are going to keep doing this. Please end your stream."

"I'm begging you": FaZe Banks requests Adin Ross to stop gambling stream after Kick streamer lost millions

Expand Tweet

Readers familiar with Kick will know that the platform, despite having a lot of upsides, such as the 95-5 subscription split, has been under a lot of scrutiny for its ties to online gambling and Stake.com. Major streamers on the platform, such as xQc and Nickmercs, all have sponsored deals with the cryptogambling casino that have garnered a lot of criticism, and Adin is no exception.

It appears his recent gambling bout on the platform caught the eye of his friend FaZe Banks, who implored him to end the stream after he lost a few million dollars:

"I'm begging you, I'm begging you, I'm begging you. These motherf*ckers, they watch you, they love you. But they don't know what the f*ck is going on in your life right now and this is just really, really toxic bro. Friend to friend."

The clip of the interaction between the two creators has gone viral, with viewers suggesting that Ross lost over ten million dollars gambling that day.

Expand Tweet

FaZe Banks didn't stop there and even asked Adin Ross to talk to him off-camera after the Kick streamer mentioned gambling off-stream:

"I mean, if you have to, then... Adin let's talk about it off stream. Let's call the time and just f*cking breathe, bro. You've lost an absurd amount of money. I know you don't want to hear that out loud. But, you've had a really crazy week. The last couple of days..."

After listening to his friend, Adin Ross acknowledged his situation and exclaimed:

"This sh*t doesn't make it better, like at all."

FaZe Banks replied saying:

"Obviously not, this is what happens at times like this. Like, sh*t just spirals out of control."

Fans have been quite supportive of FaZe Banks' intervention, with many praising him for calling his friend during what is clearly a tough time. Here are some general reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While it is unclear exactly what FaZe Banks was talking about, Adin Ross has been mentioning his mental health for quite some time. The Kick streamer has since announced the lifestyle changes he will be doing to get better.